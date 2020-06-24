‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Is Back And The Trailer Will Scare The Sh*t Out Of You

Netflix

Everyone’s favorite terrifying series from childhood is back with all-new episodes July 1

If you’re an older millennial and you have an anxiety disorder, it can likely be traced back to watching Unsolved Mysteries (and also Rescue 911) when you were a child. (Thanks, Robert Stack.) Was the show aimed at children? No. Did we watch it anyway? Absolutely 100 percent yes. And now the show is back with all-new episodes on Netflix July 1. Summer just got a lot spookier.

The popular streaming service is bringing back Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right — the iconic docuseries will return all these years later with six new episodes. An additional six will drop at a later date. According to E!, the original series creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer are running the show with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy.

And the trailer is just as stomach-flopping and nerve-wracking as you’d expect it to be.

“The iconic series “Unsolved Mysteries” is back!” reads the official synopsis for the series, per Netflix. “Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.”

Getting all the feels from the ""lost love"" cases Unsolved Mysteries has solved over the years. Watch these sob-worthy moments that were made possible by viewers like you! Click link in bio. pic.twitter.com/B9HmsoRu1f — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) May 26, 2020

With true crime being feverishly popular right now, this show is sure to give Tiger King a run for its money in terms of ratings and viewership. No word yet if Robert Stack, may he rest, willed his campy trench coat to anyone associated with the re-boot.

Ever wonder what goes into the making an episode of Unsolved Mysteries? Mystery solved! Here’s Robert Stack on set as an ominous case unfolds. For more Unsolved Mysteries check us out on Instagram at: https://t.co/xlc8UaVmED#unsolvedmysteries #bts #iconic pic.twitter.com/qNuEkvBXCb — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) May 27, 2020

The original series creators, Cosgrove and Meurer, are reminding viewers exactly why we loved the show in the first place. “We regarded Unsolved Mysteries as a ‘mystery’ show, not a ‘true crime’ show. When choosing cases, we’ve always looked for diversity in races, ages, locations and eras. We’ve covered such classic mysteries as Bigfoot, and high-profile, historic crimes ranging from the Black Dahlia murder to the Kennedy assassinations,” they said in a press release.

At the end of each new episode, viewers will be directed to unsolved.com or to appropriate law enforcement agencies to share leads. You can start binging the first half of the new season (and thus sleep with the covers up to your chin afterward) at midnight on July 1.