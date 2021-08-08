Unvaccinated Dad In ICU Begs Others To Get Vaccinated...And They Do

ABC News

This man’s desperate plea is yet another reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated as soon as you can against COVID-19

Despite continued efforts to educate people about the literal life-saving effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many eligible people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Some populations are not as fortunate as Americans and do not have access to the vaccine, which is why it becomes all the more infuriating (and heartbreaking) when people who have the means to get vaccinated actively choose not to do so. Travis Campbell was one of the people who felt he did not need the vaccine. Now, he’s fighting for his life in the ICU, sick with the Delta variant. The Bristol, Virginia, resident has been sharing video updates of his recovery on Facebook and urging others who have not gotten the vaccine yet to do so and last week many strangers who have been following his story online have been moved to actually get vaccinated.

“I have never been this sick in my life!! My whole family has covid, I truly regret not getting the vaccine. I’m testifying to all my bulletproof friends thats holding out, it’s time to protect your family, its not worth getting long term lung damage or death please go get the vaccine,” he shared two weeks ago. Since then, he has been posting video updates chronicling his time in the hospital, and people all over the world have been wishing him a speedy recovery.

Many are thanking him for sharing his story, which they hope will inspire those hesitant about getting the vaccine to make an appointment ASAP:

“You’re saving lives everyday,” said one commenter. And it’s the truth! There is no denying that vaccination helps slow the spread of the virus, especially the highly contagious Delta variant, which experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention say is “as contagious as chicken pox.”

Some have also shared that his story has convinced them to get the vaccine themselves.

On August 5, just under two weeks after Campbell started sharing his story, he asked that anyone who has since gotten the vaccine to share their stories as well. “If you went and got vaccinated since participating in my videos, would you mind to post a picture on this post for my family please,” he asked.

The results were inspiring.

“Went and got my 1st one after seeing your videos,” said one commenter.

“1st does all because of your videos and inspiration!!… Thank you for sharing your daily testimony [it is] greatly appreciated. TEAM TRAVIS!!!!” said another.

“Thank you Travis Campbell I went an[d] had mine because of your story,” shared yet another commenter.

While not every person who comes across Travis’s story will get vaccinated, it is a relief to see that the severity of the pandemic is actually hitting for folks who were convinced it was nothing but a flu (or worse, some sort of conspiracy.)

“I can’t breathe. I’m drowning. I feel like I’m a fish out of water,” Campbell told CNN. “It was my fault. I should have took my kids and my wife and went ahead and got vaccinated anyway. But I’m paying the price. And I just tell everybody and anybody: If you’re on the fence, I want you to take a very sharp evaluation of what your life means to you. And go get vaccinated, please, please.”

Here’s hoping that people don’t wait to experience it themselves and get their vaccinations ASAP, for the sake of both themselves and their loved ones.