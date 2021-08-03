Big-Name Employers Are Starting To Mandate Vaccinations For Their Employees— It’s About Time

Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort/Getty

Just when you thought things were sort of, kind of getting back to normal. Ha, right. Anti-vaxxers and mask-resistant individuals have been trying to make normal happen for over a year now. Stop trying to make normal happen–it’s not gonna happen (in my Regina George voice). But for real, it’s not going to happen anytime soon for any of us if more people don’t get a Covid vaccine.

First, people were asked to socially distance. And they did, except for that one quick visit… that ended up being a few hours long… on a weekly basis. But it was all good because they were wearing a mask. Well, not a mask. More like an unfiltered piece of fabric that, more often than not, covered their chin, as opposed to their nose and mouth. End rant — just kidding.

Do you understand how groundbreaking it was for scientists to defy what we thought was possible, putting all their time and energy into giving us a sliver of hope — a vaccine, one that is safe and effective — but it turns out, this isn’t actually what we wanted? Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, y’all are the reason we can’t have anything nice.

For Those Of Us Actually Worried About Covid—There Is Good News

What is this news I speak of? In addition to many federal, state, and local level entities, major retailers like Disney and Walmart are now mandating vaccination for some of their customer service-related positions.

According to the Washington Post, “Disney is requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees to be fully vaccinated to help fight the Delta variant.” Walmart is following suit for its corporate and regional managers, plus it’s offering a bonus as an incentive. Sounds like a win-win-win to me.

Employees get vaccinated which helps keep everyone safer. Employers look good in doing their part to curb the Delta disaster. And last but not least, society moves a step in the right direction. If you must, please take a gold star for finally agreeing to protect your fellow humans by doing what you can to prevent severe outcomes.

This Isn’t Going To Sit Well With Everyone

For those of you wondering, yes, employers are still holding space for those who have religious exemptions or other medical reasons that prevent them from receiving a vaccine. Don’t get your tail feathers in a twist.

And don’t you start boycotting Disney and Walmart, because guess what? They aren’t the only companies doing this. The same article cites that other big names (Google, Facebook, and Uber) are also doing the same. Change is hard, I get it. If many of us have learned anything over the past year and a half it’s to empathize.

So use that empathy and put yourself in others’ shoes. You might be wary of getting a new vaccine, but aren’t you just as worried about catching Covid and potentially dying or having other long-term consequences — or spreading it to someone who would? And what about those people who don’t even have the choice?

My nine-year-old daughter asked what I was writing about today, and I told her. She was immediately thought it was good but was equally confused as to why it’s taken so long. Honestly, I didn’t know what to tell her. She had so hoped she would be eligible for a vaccine before returning to school this fall. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case.

If Disney and Walmart Can Get On Board, So Should You

Social distancing and masking can only take us so far. Yes, they are tools that should be used (even after you get vaccinated). But one of the best things you can do for yourself and your fellow humans is get the vaccine.

Even though these stores haven’t mandated vaccination for shoppers, many have updated their policies to reflect CDC guidance, asking everyone to wear a mask. Vaccinated or not, we can still spread the Delta variant. So please don’t stomp your feet, don’t throw a tantrum, and get the hell out of here with your “rights being violated”. If it is such an inconvenience to get a damn shot and wear a mask grocery shopping, stay the hell home. Order for pick up or delivery, but don’t put employees who don’t have the choice to stay home at unnecessary risk.

It’s not just us left-leaning liberals who are saying this, but it’s also your favorite big box stores. Retailers understand the importance of keeping their employees safe as well as their customers. The rising rate of Covid cases because of the Delta variant is scary AF.

The bottom line is this: Stores are requiring their employees to be vaccinated in an attempt to protect themselves and their customers. They’re also asking us, as consumers, to wear the damn mask and do our part to help keep everyone safe. This is it. This is as ‘back to normal’ as it is going to get for the foreseeable future. So suck it up, buttercup. The sooner everyone realizes that we’re all in this together (whether we want to be or not) and just gets the damn shot, the sooner we all come through.