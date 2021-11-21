All Of Your Favorite ’90s Boy Band Heartthrobs Are Teaming Up For A Holiday Special

(Denise Truscello / WireImage via Getty Images)

All of your favorite ’90s boy band members are going to serenade you for the holidays

Be still our 13-year-old hearts. On Monday, December 6, practically every boy band member that has ever graced a Tiger Beat cover during the late ’90s and early aughts will be performing on ABC’s holiday special, A Very Boy Band Holiday. Members of *NSYNC, Boyz II Men, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, O-Town, and 98 Degrees are banding together to bring some joy and holiday spirit to everyone’s home, Y2K style.

The show will feature appearances by members of iconic boy bands of our youth, including Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass (*NSYNC); Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men); Bobby Brown and Michael Bivins (New Edition); Joey McIntyre (NKOTB); Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town); and Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees). There are also some “surprise guests” on the roster, and we’ve got our fingers crossed for some big names or ’90s one-hit wonders that we totally forgot about but absolutely need in our lives.

The special will also debut a new song titled “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” performed by Fatone and Boyz II Morris and a special performance of “This One’s For The Children” by McIntyre and his son Griffin. Of course, you can expect some of your favorite boy band hits and a mix of holiday tunes like Let It Snow,” “This Christmas,” and eternal *NSYNC holiday banger “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” to name a few.

This isn’t the first time some of the boy band stars have teamed up, either

Earlier this year, Kirkpatrick and Fatone teamed up with Backstreet Boy’s AJ McLean and Nick Carter for the Bingo Under the Starrs Pride event to benefit the Trevor Project. The musicians realized that they could come together for a cause greater than themselves. Carter even teased the idea of an *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys reunion tour, but noted that Justin Timberlake is “a dad doing his thing and I completely respect that.” Hey, we can still dream.

“There was a time when I couldn’t be in the same room with this guy,” Kirkpatrick said of McLean during the peak of ’90s boy band mania. “But there’s always been a mutual respect, and now that we’re all parents, we’ve grown up. Reflecting on things, it’s cool to see what each of the bands did and how it all worked together. It really was this symbiotic relationship with Backstreet, 98 Degrees, us and even O-Town and other bands that came in.”

A Very Boy Band Holiday premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 on ABC. Don’t forget to hit record — we have a feeling this is definitely going to be worth a dozen or so rewatches.