We Picked Our Favorite Holiday Toys For This Year (And They Benefit Us Just As Much As Our Kids)

‘Tis the season to start wildly filling your online carts, I mean, planning what to get your kids. Even if the holidays look different this year — less sitting on mall Santa’s lap, more sanitizing every surface in sight — they don’t have to be any less special. If you’re looking to check off a bunch of toys on your kids’ wish lists while saving some money, look no further than Walmart.

As America’s Best Toy Shop, Walmart will be your one-stop shop for any kid on your holiday list. Don’t know what to get your fifth grader? Out of toy ideas for your toddler? No problem, mama! Walmart.com lets you filter by age, gender, and price point to find the perfect present. Plus, they’ve got a range of options when it comes to actually getting your gifts quickly and safely. Walmart’s mobile check-in lets you pick up your presents without ever getting out of the car. They’ve also got free 2-day shipping on online orders over $35. If making a Walmart run is always on your to-do list, you’ll want to check out Walmart+ , a membership program that has perks like mobile scan and go that lets you check out with your phone as you shop in-store and free delivery from your store on groceries & more delivered as soon as same day for $12.95/month or $98 annually.

In other words, you’ll have no need to figure out how you’re going to pile the kids into the car and hide their gifts in the cart. Get everything delivered straight to your doorstep without booking a babysitting or bribing your partner. Then, use that extra time to find a few goodies just for yourself.

FOR KIDS UNDER 4

VTECH Sports Center



Get your favorite little athlete their very own VTECH Sports Center, which comes with a basketball hoop, soccer goal, and interactive buttons all in one compact set. They’ll get early practice on earning that sports scholarship and you’ll get the opportunity to take adorable pictures of your kid doing small dunks and scoring itty bitty goals.

Fisher-Price Raceway Set



Get your favorite little person a set of some Raceway Little People. While they zoom their cars on the track, you can revel in this being the only car you don’t have to teach them to drive.

PAW Patrol Tower Playset



Level up your kids’ playtime with this PAW Patrol Tower Playset. They can send the pups on missions, hear their favorite characters’ catchphrases, even race down a zipline to report for duty. It’ll entertain your kid long enough to check up on work emails or do a little online shopping for yourself.

FOR AGES 5 TO 7

Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth



It’s cute! It’s cuddly! It…loves to do Fortnite dances? If you’ve ever wondered what a sloth would look like while flossing — the kind you do with your arms and hips, not the kind that involves teeth — Fifi the Flossing Sloth will show you. It’ll entertain your kids and you’ll enjoy embarrassing them as you attempt to master the moves.

The Animal, Interactive Unboxing Truck

Part of the fun of this robotic truck is unwrapping it. Each tear and tug reveals a small part of the toy before The Animal emerges from its cage. Your kid gets a few extra minutes of unwrapping, one of the best parts of the holidays. And you don’t have to worry about finicky gift wrapping, one of the worst parts of the holidays.

Barbie Food Truck



Beep beep! Perfect for any kid who loves Barbies, cooking, or a combination of two. This Barbie Food Truck comes with everything from a menu board to a fryer and, of course, lots of little food items. Plus, while your kids are occupied with their faux food orders, you can get a little extra time to tidy up the kitchen or sneakily eat the ice cream you’ve got stowed in the back of the fridge.

AGES 8 TO 11

Easy-Bake Oven



If you heard something, that was my inner child happy-squealing. This updated version of the classic cooking toy has a fun new glittery star design and all the features and tools you know and love about Easy-Bake Oven. Your kid will get to practice their baking skills and you can enjoy the tiny treats they create.

Monopoly: Star Wars “The Child”



Nostalgia meets new favorites in this Monopoly set featuring The Child (AKA Baby Yoda). Get your kids out of your hair so you catch up on The Mandalorian or show off those banker skills you’ve been hiding for a couple decades.

Deer Pong



Want a gift your whole family can enjoy? Deer Pong is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s fun. It’s cooperative. It features a talking deer head. Plus, you can secretly play along with your own cup of spiked nog.

AGES 12 AND UP

Hoverboard with LED Headlights



Remember when you were a kid and hoverboards were a thing of the future? Well, the future is now and you can quite literally get your kid a hoverboard at Walmart. Better yet? All the time you’ll get to spend with yourself while your child zips around outside.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian “The Child” Set

This LEGO set is perfect for any kid who is a big fan of “The Child.” Not only do they get a new building project to obsess over, but you get a few extra hours to kick back, relax, and binge watch those Christmas movies you’ve been saving up.

