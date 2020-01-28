If you haven’t heard the term “Montessori” yet, you’ve obviously been hiding BB under a giant rock. It’s basically everywhere for parents these days— and for good reason. The Montessori Method – started by Maria Montessori – is a child-centered approach to education that is focused around hands-on, multi-sensory activities that allow kids to engage at their own pace. It usually involves playing with simple, realistic toys made of natural materials. This process of independent learning should (in theory) help your LO gain independence and confidence sooner and set them up for success later in life.

Sounds good in theory, right? Well, like all things involving kiddos, it takes work. If you aren’t ready to fork over the hefty tuition for a Montessori preschool, educational Montessori toys are your best bet. That means you can ditch or donate those busy, loud, and insanity-causing plastic toys (Fisher-Price?). Here, you’ll find the best of the best for both babies and toddlers. Think: classic wooden toys, brain-building puzzles, sorting toys, stacking blocks, and mazes galore.

Lovevery Block Set Meet the DELUXE block set that’s worth every penny. Made by one of our favorite Montessori toy brands, it was designed for building spatial, language, and problem-solving skills. The 70 wood pieces have a rainbow of different hues and comes in a box that turns into a pull car. Made for kiddos 18 months and up. $90 AT LOVEVERY

Coogam Wooden Color Sorting Puzzle Help your toddler hone their motor skills and hand-eye coordination with this cute wooden puzzle. They’ll also learn colors and sorting. Talk about a well-rounded pick. $15 AT AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Wooden Latches Board You can’t survive toddlerhood without a busy board. This Melissa & Doug find will keep your little one occupied and entertained while teaching them to master those motor skills. Best for ages 3 and up to protect little bb fingers. $22 AT AMAZON

Lewo Wooden Stacking Rainbow Stacking blocks and cute decor all in one? Yes, please! These will last for years and inspire your baby or toddler to think creatively with tunnels, beds for little dolls, rocking chairs, etc. $14 AT AMAZON

Top Bright Turtle Pounding Toy Baby and toddler life can be hard. Let them hammer it out with this adorable wooden toy. As the pegs go up and down, turtle’s head, tail, and legs pop up, making it super exciting for kiddos. $20 AT AMAZON

PLUS PLUS Mega Maker Unicorn Puzzle This magical STEM puzzle is a must-have for your little builder. They can choose the included design or get creative with flat mosaics or different 3D shapes. There are endless possibilities for this imagination inspiring building set! $20 AT AMAZON

Hape Original Supermaze The generous size and durable construction make this a worthy investment. It’s good for counting, sensory skill development, and hand-eye coordination. The design is minimal and will look great in just about every room in the house. $70 AT MAISONETTE

Coogam Wooden Tetris Puzzle Here’s a puzzle for the older toddler (3+) in your life. It’s made with non-toxic colorful wood pieces and has endless possibilities for making fun shapes on the board. $8 AT AMAZON

Top Bright Wooden Race Track Car Ramp Vroom, vroom. This wooden toy for babies (1+) and toddlers helps with hand-eye coordination and attention span. It also encourages toddlers to take turns playing and develop communication skills. $22 AT AMAZON

LiKee Wood Pattern Block Jigsaw Puzzle Watch your LO’s imagination come to life with this pattern block set that features 36 wooden pieces and 60 pattern cards. It’s ideal for color and shape recognition, problem-solving, hand-eye coordination, and spatial awareness. $15 At AMAZON

Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Cube This classic wooden toy is still around for a reason: it’s engaging, durable, and checks off all the motor skill boxes for development. Intended for ages 2 to 4. $15 AT AMAZON

Lydaz Wooden Counting Puzzle Perfect for toddlers and preschoolers (3+), this wooden toy guides them through the counting process with stackable circles and number chips. Bright colors and cartoon cards keep things fun and engaging. $17 AT AMAZON

Hape Pound & Tap Bench With Xylophone Here’s one that can be enjoyed for years to come. Babies (12 months+) and toddlers will love hearing the balls make music and fetching them after. The best part? A xylophone that slides out for their music solo. $25 AT AMAZON

BettRoom Geometric Sorting Stacks Different shapes, colors, and sizes make these sorting stacks great for early development. Plus they’re perfectly sized for tiny toddler hands. Non-toxic and BPA-free to boot! $14 AT AMAZON

Klutz Jr. My Simple Sewing Kit This deliciously crafty sewing kit promotes fine motor skills, dexterity, and, of course, the patience that comes along with needle and thread work. It also comes with an idea book with easy to follow instructions. $14 AT AMAZON

