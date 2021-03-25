If You Think You’re Having A Bad Day, Check Out My Weekend From Hell

On Friday evening, I really wanted to order a pizza for dinner. There was no food in the pantry and after a long day of work, the last thing I wanted to do was get in the car again and take two hungry kids to the store.

So, I went to Firetrail Pizza’s website to find their delivery number. From their name alone, I should have known better. I was disconnected and rerouted twice before someone answered the phone. Apparently, the number online was for a brewery, not a pizza joint. It was then that I should have recognized the gift the universe was giving me. A beer. But, I was hungry…

I’m ordering a pear-gorgonzola pizza and my daughter, Bee, starts crying. I pick her up. She stops. I put her down. She screams. The person on the phone was annoyed. I really wanted pizza, so I barricaded myself in the master bedroom to finish ordering. I felt like a caged animal. I was afraid I ordered something awful, like olives. I hate olives.

Twenty minutes turned into forty minutes and forty minutes became an hour. My family became hangier and hangier. I tapped my fingers on the counter. I clicked my shoe on the tile. Finally, I called the delivery driver. The delivery driver didn’t have any record of my order. It was already bedtime and I needed to figure something out fast, or I might have lost my eardrums.

I placed a new order for Thai Food. A very frank Yelp review about pizza was in my future. We ate nearly three hours after my first phone call.

Where is my dinner? Let’s be real, I’ll just have wine tonight. I could have sworn my glass was right here. I guess it could always be worse.

On Saturday, my grumpy, teething toddler decided to eat our morning routine for breakfast instead of the actual food I made for her. She clung to me with the strength of Hercules and sobbed in my ear. I really needed more coffee. Coffee and silence.

My five-year-old, Haddie, sat on maple syrup while in her ballet leotard, and we were late to dance class. She didn’t change and her bum had a nice, brown stain.

My daughter arrived 15 minutes late to class, opened her dance bag and discovered she didn’t have her tap shoes. The show must go on.

She danced. Sticky and tap-less, I snuck off to the coffee shop down the street with my toddler to get a damn latte.

At the cafe counter, I set my daughter by my feet and ordered.

The fabulous barista began to work her magic, making my latte. I slid my credit card in the chip reader to pay, taking a sip of the latte. The cashier looked at me. “Your card is declined,” she said.

I tried my debit card, ensuring its success with a silent prayer. I need this fricking coffee because between last night and today, this weekend sucks. My paycheck had been deposited on Friday. There should be no reason for my card to be declined.

Sighing, I stepped to the side to call my bank, my eye on the latte. Bee began tugging on my pant leg. Tears rolled down her cheeks. Phone to ear, I turned to reason with my daughter. My keys and credit card jumped out of my hand and tumbled to the ground. I thought about joining them, maybe having a tantrum that the cashier could see would only be soothed by coffee. I bent down to collect my daughter and my scattered belongings when I heard a rip and felt a sudden chill on my backside. The full coffeeshop of people behind me had a full view of my floral underwear. Floral fly flying, I wasn’t going to leave without my coffee. I scooted my bum to the wall and made for the latte, imagining Haddie’s face as she waited for her now-late mama to pick her up.