We’re Loving These H&M Back-To-School Essentials For Every Type of Classroom

Can we all admit that back-to-school this year is just kind of weird? Some children are heading back into school buildings while others will be there virtually. Then, there are some kids who are going to be doing a combination of both. No matter what BTS looks like for your family this year, one thing remains unchanged: kids are going to need new clothes.

In fact, because we’re asking kids to be so flexible, back-to-school shopping should be extra special this year. H&M gets it, and has a great selection of essentials featuring some of our favorite classmates like Harry Potter and Minnie Mouse. This new collection will have your little scholar eager to get back to school to show off their new threads, even if it happens to be through a computer monitor.

Your kid will live in this soft sweatshirt that reps Hogwarts. Perfect paired with jeans, sweatpants or leggings; get used to seeing this graphic sweatshirt every single day.

How adorable is this “Welcome To Hogwarts” sweatshirt featuring Harry Potter’s owl, Hedwig. The welcoming message makes this the perfect first day of school choice. Even if your child is only seen from the waist up for virtual school, they’ll still make a statement.





This Harry Potter scarf and hat combo will come in handy when the fall starts to feel crisp. Subtle embroidery shouts out “Gryffindor,” which everyone knows is the best house.

Back-to-school signals the start of independence for a lot of kids. These faux leather sneakers with velcro snaps make it easy for littles to learn how to get up and go on their own.

This sweet animal print tunic with Minnie Mouse playing peek-a-boo with her bow is the perfect complement to leggings or jeans. Kids will love the little twirl action they get when they spin around. And it has pockets!

No matter how your child attends school this year, one thing is certain, they’re going to need to be comfortable. These joggers featuring a touch of that magical Hogwarts spirit will ensure your kid is both fashionable and relaxed so that they’re ready to learn.

There’s a Hogwarts house for every kid. With four houses to choose from, this super soft graphic tee is a fun and comfortable way to celebrate all the magical houses. After all who doesn’t want to share if they’re a Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor or Slytherin.

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love little kids in overalls. These denim overall shorts are so classic and perfect for back-to-school, that even when your kiddo grows out of it, you’ll want to hold on to these overalls to pass along to another little scholar down the line.

This drawstring sweatshirt is comfortable and versatile, and as it says on the front — downright amazing! The warm jersey will feel like a security blanket on a cool day.

Those back-to-school months are some of the hardest “what to wear” months. Warm-ish mornings may turn into hot and humid afternoons or the indoor air conditioning may be chilly. Which is why layering with comfortable and stylish basics like this floral pattern dress is so much fun. Pair this dress with leggings and a denim coat, or wear by itself.

The H&M Back-To-School collection is available in stores and online now. Shop here.