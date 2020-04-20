These Dr. Dre-Dr. Seuss Mash-Ups Are The Quarantine Content We Deserve

Wes Tank/Youtube

If you need a quarantine pick-me-up, feast your ears on Dr. Seuss lyrics set to Dr. Dre songs

As we enter week who-TF-knows-anymore of quarantine, ideas about how to entertain stir-crazy kids abound. But let’s be real, you’re going to pull your hair out if you have to sit through Frozen 2 one more time. Well, prepare to meet your new hero, Wes Tank. This Milwaukee actor/filmmaker/musician has managed to create something kids and parents alike will love — a series of Dr. Seuss-Dr. Dre mashups that, rightfully, have gone viral on YouTube.

Currently, Tank is sitting at just over one million views on his most popular mashup: Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s book Fox in Sox over Dr. Dre’s beats for “What’s the Difference” and “Let Me Ride.” This mashup, like all of Tank’s mashups, is performed with “much due respect to the flows and styles of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Xzibit, and Snoop Dogg.”

Fellow ’90s kids, join me in rejoicing. We’ve been waiting for a revelation like this for years.

Of course, anyone who has ever sat down to read a Dr. Seuss book before knows that ol’ Theodore Geisel’s lines make for some tricky lyrics. They’ll tie your tongue in knots just reading them, much less matching them pace for pace with Dr. Dre’s beats.

Not to mention, the books — as whimsical and playful as they are — aren’t exactly short on pages. Yet, somehow, Tank manages to make his way through all five minutes and 44 seconds of Fox in Sox (although he does comically almost run out of breath towards the end). It goes without saying the man is gifted. But he’s also a gifter. In addition to Fox in Sox, Tank set several other Dr. Seuss books to rap.

There’s my 7-year-old son’s personal favorite, The Lorax, over “Still D.R.E,” “California Love,” and “Lil’ Ghetto Boy.”

Also, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish over Dre’s “Deep Cover,” “The Next Episode,” and “The Real Slim Shady.”

The best breakfast-food-themed book in existence, Green Eggs and Ham, rapped to “Forgot About Dre.”

And, finally, Cat in the Hat, which mixes it up a little by combining instrumentals for “Blue Flowers” by Dan the Automator of Dr. Octagon and “Nothing But a G Thang” by Dre.

Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Tank explained, “I think this is helping families a little bit to cope and to have something positive that is going to make you laugh, and is not cynical, and it’s not the news. There are so many kids out there who have no clue about what is going on in the world and that naivete is sort of fragile, and everybody’s parents are a little tense. So, when people send videos of their kids glued to the screen watching this, that just warms my heart.”

You, sir, are a gem. And with that, we’re off to take our quarantine parenting to the next level with these dope AF mashups.