When Divorce Leads to Bad Decisions

Divorce can be hard and finding comfort isn’t always easy.

Subscribe to Scary Mommy: https://www.youtube.com/ScaryMommyTV

Here’s a true story of a woman that discovered friendship, love and warmth in the unlikeliest of places. However, her fairytale quickly dashed away when her beloved disappeared without a trace.

Do you have a story you want us to tell? Email us at [email protected] and your story could be featured in our next video.

Stay Connected with Scary Mommy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ScaryMommyTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thescarymommy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scarymommy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/scarymommy

Giphy: https://giphy.com/scarymommy

About Scary Mommy: Scary Mommy is the #1 media brand creating fun, honest and unfiltered content for moms. We tell engaging stories that connect with millions of women united by motherhood.