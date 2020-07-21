When Summer Camp is Cancelled

Camp Prime is here for parents this summer. The site is stocked with activities to get us through those long days. Hopefully you’ll only hear “I’m bored” 100 times this summer rather than 1000.
Camp Prime is here for parents this summer. The site is stocked with activities to get us through those long days. Hopefully you’ll only hear “I’m bored” 100 times this summer rather than 1000.
We use cookies to collect information from your browser to personalize content and perform site analytics. On occasion, we also use cookies to collect information from our toddlers, but that’s a totally different thing. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info.