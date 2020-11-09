Which Holiday Style Suits Your Joy? 6 Ways To Deck Out Your Home This Year

If you think…for one second…that I’m about to start decorating for the holidays right after Halloween? You are exactly right! If I had my way, I’d start on Labor Day.

More than ever, we need holiday cheer. We need all we can get. This year, decorating the homes we’ve spent A LOT of time in is non-negotiable. Let’s deck those halls immediately! Trim those trees with the quickness!

You don’t have to bust the bank to achieve the holiday style that sparks joy. With Dollar General’s incredible range of Christmas decorations you can deck your halls in just one trip, in the style you like best.

Oh Snow Sophisticated

If you like a high-end, elegant look, start with accents of natural-looking greenery like this $8 deluxe branch garland and a chic pine wreath with berries. A 6 ft. Colorado pine tree in a simple color palette with red accents is festive and stylish – and at just $20, it won’t break the bank. Understated burlap monogram stockings (just a dollar each) create a chic but homey vibe. When in doubt, think low-key luxurious.

You can extend this look outside the house, too. Welcome guests with a standing light-up holiday sign on the front porch. Other front porch options that match this style: this glittery lighted snowman or this 24” standing wooden Santa.

Holly, Jolly Classic Cheer

If your style is more traditional, forgo the tasteful white lights. There’s just something about a cheery red and green color palette that really says Christmas.

Kick it off outside with a $20 Rudolf inflatable right in the front yard. Let your kids go absolutely nuts with window clings that let everyone know “Hey, we don’t have time for ‘chic;’ we’re all about holiday fun over here!” Make the neighbors jealous with a set of three lighted snowmen (also $20) on the front porch – or even the back deck. A snowman head adds a classic welcoming touch at just six bucks.

As you move inside, an entryway wooden advent calendar sets a cheery tone. And don’t forget to put up lights in ALL the colors! Honestly, at Dollar General prices, you might as well light up every room in the house. Go all in, right?

Rustic Farmhouse Chic

The buffalo check/rustic/chalkboard decor trend has really taken off in the last few years, and it’s easy to see why. It combines the best elements of “subtle but warm and homey.” Welcome guests with a $5 little red truck welcome mat. A festive holiday wreath adds a touch of natural-looking greenery for only ten bucks. And a galvanized bucket just inside the door is perfect for hats and gloves.

Take the look inside, too. A cheerful holiday sign would look great anywhere, maybe over a mantle or even in a mudroom. Continue the little red truck theme with a darling advent calendar. (At just five bucks, I’m seriously considering getting a closet advent calendar so I can keep a stash of the good stuff.)

All That Glitters

If you believe there’s no such thing as too much sparkle, Christmas is your time to shine, sister! This year, make your glitzy, glittery, bling-y dreams come true with a silver and gold theme. Start with a $10 set of lighted gift boxes on your front porch. To enhance your holiday table, add swanky holiday chargers and an arrangement of gleaming mini-nutcracker figurines. You could even fill a gold vase (just a dollar!) with poinsettias to glam it all the way up.

Plaid Aplenty

For a look that’s both fresh and familiar, play around with plaid. A plaid-themed tablescape and dining area is warm, cozy and chic all at the same time. Grab a few $3 Buffalo plaid bread baskets to fill with peppermints, pine cones, candy canes or even, you know, bread. Keep the inviting plaid theme going with dinner plates ($1) featuring the classic little red truck. Soften the look with a pre-lit flocked holiday garland at just eight dollars.

Cocoa Cozy

Let’s be honest: it’s really been a year. Slowing down and enjoying the little things has become a priority for many of us. So maybe this year, you just want to focus on the lights, the sounds, and the sheer coziness of Christmas.

You need warm and cozy gingerbread scented candles flickering around the room. Burlap stockings ($1) hung by the chimney with flair. Create a cozy mantle with a traditional standing Santa at just $8. Countdown the days with a charming $5 advent calendar. And don’t forget to cover every available surface with comfy blankets.

What’s the perfect holiday decorating style this year? YOURS.

However you celebrate, however you decorate, find your perfect holiday at Dollar General.