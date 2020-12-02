The White House Has 25 Indoor Holiday Parties Planned This Month

Drew Angerer/Getty

Packed indoor parties are a COVID cesspool, but the White House, as usual, DGAF

With only 49 days to go before he’s ousted from the White House, Donald Trump has decided to end his miserable term with a bang. Picture it like that famous Oprah episode where she gives out cars like Tic-Tacs, except it’s COVID-19. Yep, that’s right, despite the fact that we’re in the middle of the biggest surge of COVID cases since the onset of the pandemic, and despite the fact that public health officials keep saying indoor gatherings are a terrible idea, and despite the fact that COVID spreads through the Trump administration like wildfire, the White House is planning a jam-packed holiday party season.

There will be at least 25 holiday parties this month, according to the Washington Post. Events include a congressional ball on Dec. 10 with more than 50 guests. A whole ass ball. During a pandemic. When you’re the biggest, sorest, most infantile loser in presidential election history with less than six weeks left in office.

The White House is planning holiday parties indoors despite pandemic warnings. https://t.co/GH2hWpv1So — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 24, 2020

Oh, and the kicker? A White House official said most guests will not be tested in advance. Cheers! It’s beginning to look a lot like COVID.

The first event occurred already this week — a mask-less reception for volunteers who helped decorate the White House for Christmas. Yes, the very decorations that Melania Trump hilariously sneered at on audio during a recorded interview that went viral during the same week her husband became ill with COVID-19. You really can’t make this stuff up, folks.

At a White House Christmas party tonight, President Trump told guests, “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 2, 2020

The Washington Post reports that the parties will cost millions of dollars, paid for by the Republican Party because the GOP truly cannot lower the bar any further.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, said that protocols will be taken to protect attendees.

“This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor,” Grisham said. “Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines. Attending the parties will be a very personal choice.”

Here's what Christmas decorations look like in the White House this year 🎄 via @reuterspictures https://t.co/OS2AtQ69KG pic.twitter.com/CiFnafy1SB — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

While literally all of that is simply just hygiene theater designed to make people feel and appear safer than they actually are, what’s truly disgusting is that the service staff will be masked while, in all likelihood, no one else will be. Their jobs depend on them serving rich white people who have horrifically downplayed this pandemic for nine months and all but gleefully dug the graves for 260,000 Americans themselves.

Many of the Death Party guests will be traveling from outside D.C., which likely violates many state and city travel restrictions that are currently in place because the case counts are so high, morgue trucks are full of refrigerated bodies in major cities across the country.

“Our rates in the area, just in the region, are going up at a degree where it’s hard now to trace or identify sources of infections, and testing alone is no longer protective unless you’re testing and technically quarantining, which I doubt these people are,” said Kavita Patel, a fellow at the Brookings Institution tells the Post.

“While colleagues of mine are literally leaving families and living in garages and trying to help take care of covid patients, this feels like another slap in the face. That is a disaster.”