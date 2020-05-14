Viral Video Shows White Man Blocking Black Delivery Driver From Exiting Neighborhood

Travis J. Miller Sr/Facebook

The delivery driver is seen being held against his will in the neighborhood by the HOA president

A now-viral Facebook video shows a white man freaking out on a Black delivery driver in a gated neighborhood in Oklahoma. The white man is apparently the neighborhood’s HOA president, and questioned the driver relentlessly while holding him against his will in the neighborhood.

Travis Miller, a furniture and appliance delivery person, shared a video of the incident on his Facebook page. The video has since gained traction all over social media and with local news outlets.

In the video, the white man, David Stewart, is seen demanding to know the reason behind Miller’s whereabouts.

“I want to know where you’re going?” a man named David Stewart is heard saying on a viral Facebook live.

“It’s none of your business. I’m going out, that’s where I’m going,” Travis Miller said. “Got me blocked in so I can’t leave.”

“All we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code. That’s all we need to know,” the man said.

“Flagged me down and just began to throw out a barrage of questions. ‘What are you doing here? Why are you in here? Where are you coming from?'” Miller said.

Miller refused to answer. Instead, he stayed in his truck and recorded the interaction on Facebook Live. The entire conversation lasted nearly 30 minutes. In an interview with News 4 in Oklahoma City, Miller said he was reluctant to share his customer’s personal information.

Heartbreakingly, Miller can be seen on the video with tears streaming down his face calling the police himself. They never showed up to the scene, and when the entire ordeal was all said and done, it took over an hour for Stewart to move his car.

“They must have contacted the customer because the customer came around and he moved out the way,” Miller told dispatch, according to News 4. “He said that he called the cops back and let them know that everything was clear but I didn’t want to leave and have it seem like I was fleeing the scene or anything like that.”

Miller told KOKO News 5 that he grew emotional during the altercation in part because he’s lost three family members during the past month and he was worried about what could happen to him and his own family.

No doubt the recent murder of Ahmaud Arbery — who was gunned down simply for running in a neighborhood — and many other similar incidents involving innocent Black men were fresh on Miller’s mind during the unnecessary confrontation.

“I knew if I get out this truck, no matter what happened, I would have been in the wrong,” he said. “I always say to myself, ‘I’m going to go home to my wife and my kids.'”