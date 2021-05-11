“Why am I leaking?!?” and 4 Other Questions You’ll Ask About Your Post-Baby Body

Congrats, mama! You made a whole new human. And now you’ve got a whole new body to show for it. Hair loss, nipple hairs, lower back pain, leakage…wowza.

We spend nine months marinating a baby and once they’re born, we start talking about their spit up, poop blowouts, and other bodily functions non-stop. It’s easy to put the changes our own bodies are going through on the back burner.

But if you’re feeling confused or just plain surprised by how your body is adjusting to post-baby life, let us put your mind at ease. Trust us: if it’s happening to you, it’s happened to another mom at some point. (And there’s probably a pretty easy fix for it!)

Is The Linea Nigra With Me For Life?

Possibly, but not likely. The linea nigra is that dark (usually brownish) line that forms during pregnancy and runs from your breastbone to your pubic bone. It’s just one of many changes that can happen to your skin = (hello, stretch marks!). The good news is that it’s totally harmless, and for most women, it begins fading in the months following birth. If yours is sticking around, there’s no need to resort to creams and lotions that promise to fade it. Embrace your beautiful tiger stripes! But do protect your belly from the sun by wearing clothing that covers your skin, and protect any exposed skin with sunscreen.

What, Exactly, Is Going On With My Hair?

While you may have enjoyed the shampoo commercial shine of your pregnancy hair, it’s not unusual to find yourself shedding like mad after the baby arrives. But fear not. This is an entirely normal part of falling estrogen levels. To minimize hair loss, pump the brakes on the tight ponies, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and let your hair air dry. Your hair should be back to bouncin’ and behavin’ by baby’s first birthday.

What’s Happening With My Period?

Most of us really enjoy the absence of a period during pregnancy. And then, just as we start to feel like we’re getting the hang of things, our bodies are like, “PSYCH! Your period is back and heavier than ever, baby!” Your first few post-baby periods may be heavier than you’re used to because there’s an increased amount of uterine lining that needs to be shed. Luckily, Stayfree all-in-one pads are designed to control period flow, bladder leaks, and discharge — all of which you will likely experience. They’ll be there for you in this time of bleed.

Why Am I So Achy!?

Early in pregnancy — before you even start showing — your body produces a hormone called relaxin that softens your joints to prep them for labor. Relaxin may sound like something you’d like a lot more of, but the problem is, it can stay in your system long past your delivery date — some believe for up to 12 months post-weaning. And you guessed it: those unstable joints = new aches, pains, and injuries. Even if you’re in a hurry to resume a fitness routine, stick to low-impact exercises with no jumping or jarring moves while the relaxin is leaving your system. Sorry, mama. No trampoline for you.

Why Am I Leaking?!?

As you’ve figured out by now, it helps to be ready for whatever your post-baby body throws at you. And one of the things many moms find surprising is, well, surprise leaks. Pregnancy and birth weaken your pelvic floor muscles, and it’s completely normal to experience some light bladder leakage. Pelvic floor exercises like Kegels can help, but let’s be real: you have a baby to take care of and sometimes you’re lucky to even get a shower. Fortunately, you’re not the first mom to go through this, and there’s actually an easy solution. Stayfree all-in-one pads and Carefree Acti-Fresh liners are perfect for those little “oops” moments when you laugh or sneeze or even stand up. They’re designed for multi-fluid absorption (so you can trap bladder leaks, blood, and anything else your mom bits have in store).

Talking about your body and your needs isn’t always easy. But rest assured, what you’re going through is likely very normal. If something feels “off” to you, though, never hesitate to call your doctor or reach out to a pelvic floor therapist. Welcome to motherhood — and remember, you’re ready for anything.

