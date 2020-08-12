Why I’m Finally Treating Myself To The Smile I Deserve

As moms we’re pretty good at putting the needs and wants of everyone else in the family first. Ha! Who am I kidding? We invented putting everyone else first. But there comes a point when mama needs to take care of herself. For me, that time has come. I’m upgrading my smile. I want a smile I can feel good about showing off. Even if there’s a poppy seed from that everything bagel stuck right up front. If you’re thinking about doing something nice for yourself, walk with me. Let me tell you why I’ve decided to finally treat myself to a better smile.

Because When Mama Is Happy…

As a kid, my brothers teased me mercilessly about my teeth. See, when my adult teeth started coming in, it was like there just wasn’t enough room. You know how you turn sideways to fit into a small space? Yeah. They did that. And the thing about crooked teeth is that being teased isn’t the only sucky part. All those little nooks made great hiding places for bacteria so – surprise! – I dreaded going to the dentist. I went from being a kid who smiled and laughed easily to a girl who unconsciously covered my mouth when something made me laugh. But growing up, braces were out of the question for my family so I lived with it. When there’s something you don’t like about your appearance, even if you’re not conscious of it all the time, it becomes like a constant background noise. It’s hard to feel confident when you don’t feel good about your smile. I’m not waiting anymore. I deserve this.

Because The Future Is Now

I always thought fixing my smile would be expensive and grueling. In addition to the cost, I couldn’t figure out how I could make time for myself to go to orthodontist appointments with my kid’s school and activities and also, you know, life.

That’s how I found byte’s invisible aligners. With byte, you straighten and whiten your teeth without leaving home (or finding childcare) at a really reasonable cost. I’ve seen other companies that offer at-home treatment but I’m not really down with the idea of my teeth being straightened by some generic software. Even though I didn’t want doctor visits, I always worried that, without a doctor in charge, those other aligners would be like navigation apps that take you right off a cliff. It also helps that byte is consistently rated #1 by consumers across review sites and is the only clear aligner system offering a lifetime guarantee — if at any time during the byte treatment process your smile moves out of alignment, byte will help get it back without any additional cost.

Byte is doctor-directed, with over 200 licensed dentists and orthodontists nationwide. They work with you to design your smile with exclusive Smile Science technology that considers the proportions of your face, symmetry, how gummy your smile is, and so on to create a smile that fits you. There’s a night option so you can straighten your teeth while you sleep. There’s also a day option – and that’s the one I’m going for. Now that we’re all at home so much more, I’m ready to get this party started quickly. In my mind, there has always been some future date when I’m going to be “ready to do something about my teeth.” You know how people always say “no time like the present?” Well, turns out it’s TRUE, y’all.

Because I’m Ready To Feel Good As Hell

I’ve waited long enough to feel good about my smile. I’m ready for the confidence that lets me throw my head back and laugh, fully and freely, without wincing about my smile. You deserve the best version of your life and a gorgeous smile is part of that. Maybe you want to feel good about your smile for a new job, a wedding, or even just better selfies. Whatever the reason, byte has got you.

Byte takes about half the time of any other aligner out there. Their customer service is fantastic and I love the transparency of the whole thing. You can see your cost and treatment time right up front so there’s none of that weird guessing (like when you see “market price” on a menu and then get the bill and see that your seafood soup was $48).

If you’re considering improving your smile, do it. I’ve done the research and byte is honestly the best possible option for busy moms who are ready to do something big for themselves; something that can truly be life-changing. Level up your self-care and do it for you, mama!

