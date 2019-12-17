100+ Classic Winnie The Pooh Quotes About Friendship, Love, And Honey

Ever since A.A. Milne first started writing about the adventures of Winnie the Pooh and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood in the 1920s, this silly old bear has been a family favorite. Sure it’s a children’s book, but hidden within the storylines are nuggets of wisdom. Here are 103 Winnie the Pooh quotes guaranteed to make you smile.

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.”

“Some people talk to animals. Not many listen though. That’s the problem.”

“You can’t help respecting anybody who can spell TUESDAY, even if he doesn’t spell it right.”

“A hug is always the right size.”

“‘Owl,’ said Rabbit shortly, ‘you and I have brains. The others have fluff. If there is any thinking to be done in this Forest – and when I say thinking I mean thinking – you and I must do it.’”

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”

“Owl looked at him, and wondered whether to push him off the tree; but, feeling that he could always do it afterward, he tried once more to find out what they were talking about.”

“When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it.”

“Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again?”

“Rabbit’s clever. And he has Brain. I suppose that that’s why he never understands anything.”

“Do go and see, Owl. Because Pooh hasn’t got very much brain, and he might do something silly, and I do love him so, Owl. Do you see, Owl?”

“They always take longer than you think.”

“How sweet to be a Cloud Floating in the Blue! It makes him very proud to be a little cloud.”

“‘Well, even if I’m in the moon, I needn’t be face downwards all the time,’ so he got cautiously up and looked about him.”

“My spelling is Wobbly. It’s good spelling but it Wobbles, and the letters get in the wrong places.”

“Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them.”

“I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.”

“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

“Christopher Robin nodded. ‘Then there’s only one thing to be done,’ he said. ‘We shall have to wait for you to get thin again.’ ‘How long does getting thin take?’ asked Pooh anxiously. ‘About a week, I should think.’”

“Honey or condensed milk with your bread?” he was so excited that he said, “Both,” and then, so as not to seem greedy, he added, “but don’t bother about the bread, please.”

“They’re funny things, Accidents. You never have them till you’re having them.”

“We’ll be Friends Forever, won’t we, Pooh?’ asked Piglet. ‘Even longer,’ Pooh answered.”

“Pooh felt that he ought to say something helpful about it, but didn’t quite know what. So he decided to do something helpful instead.”

“Let me do it for you,” said Pooh kindly. So he reached up and knocked at the door. “I have just seen Eeyore,” he began, “and poor Eeyore is in a Very Sad Condition, because it’s his birthday, and nobody has taken any notice of it, and he’s very Gloomy.”

“But, of course, it isn’t really Good-bye, because the Forest will always be there… and anybody who is Friendly with Bears can find it.”

“A bear, however hard he tries, grows tubby without exercise.”

“Pooh couldn’t sleep. The more he tried to sleep the more he couldn’t. He tried counting Sheep, which is sometimes a good way of getting to sleep, and, as that was no good, he tried counting Heffalumps. And that was worse. Because every Heffalump that he counted was making straight for a pot of Pooh’s honey, and eating it all. For some minutes he lay there miserably, but when the five hundred and eighty-seventh Heffalump was licking its jaws, and saying to itself, “Very good honey this, I don’t know when I’ve tasted better,” Pooh could bear it no longer.”

“Piglet had got up early that morning to pick himself a bunch of violets; and when he had picked them and put them in a pot in the middle of his house, it suddenly came over him that nobody had ever picked Eeyore a bunch of violets, and the more he thought of this, the more he thought how sad it was to be an Animal who had never had a bunch of violets picked for him.”

“People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.”

“Wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the forest, a little boy and his Bear will always be playing.”

“When speaking to a Bear of Very Little Brain, remember that long words may bother him.”

“No one can tell me, Nobody knows, Where the wind comes from, Where the wind goes.”

“‘But it isn’t easy,’ said Pooh. ‘Because Poetry and Hums aren’t things which you get, they’re things which get you. And all you can do is to go where they can find you.”

“He was telling an interesting anecdote full of exciting words like ‘encyclopedia’ and ‘rhododendron.’”

“Piglet opened the letterbox and climbed in. Then, having untied himself, he began to squeeze into the slit, through which in the old days when front doors were front doors, many an unexpected letter than WOL had written to himself, had come slipping.”

“Sometimes, if you stand on the bottom rail of a bridge and lean over to watch the river slipping slowly away beneath you, you will suddenly know everything there is to be known.”

“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

“‘That’s what Jagulars always do,’ said Pooh, much interested. ‘They call ‘Help! Help!’ and then when you look up, they drop on you.’ ‘I’m looking down,” cried Piglet loudly, so as the Jagular shouldn’t do the wrong thing by accident.”

“Promise you won’t forget me, ever. Not even when I’m a hundred.”

“Don’t underestimate the value of Doing Nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.”

“‘They wanted to come in after the pounds,’ explained Pooh, ‘so I let them. It’s the best way to write poetry, letting things come.’”

“He could see the honey, he could smell the honey, but he couldn’t quite reach the honey.”

“By the time it came to the edge of the Forest, the stream had grown up, so that it was almost a river, and, being grown-up, it did not run and jump and sparkle along as it used to do when it was younger, but moved more slowly. For it knew now where it was going, and it said to itself, ‘There is no hurry. We shall get there someday.’ But all the little streams higher up in the Forest went this way and that, quickly, eagerly, having so much to find out before it was too late.”

“I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen.”

“He said it twice because he had never said it before, and it sounded funny.”

“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like “What about lunch?”

“Then Piglet saw what a Foolish Piglet he had been, and he was so ashamed of himself that he ran straight off home and went to bed with a headache.”

“Owl explained about the Necessary Dorsal Muscles. He had explained this to Pooh and Christopher Robin once before and had been waiting for a chance to do it again, because it is a thing you can easily explain twice before anybody knows what you are talking about.”

"'Hallo, Rabbit,' he said, 'is that you?' 'Let's pretend it isn't,' said Rabbit, 'and see what happens.' 'I've got a message for you.' I'll give it to him.'"

“When you see someone putting on his Big Boots, you can be pretty sure that an Adventure is going to happen.”

“When carrying a jar of honey to give to a friend for his birthday, don’t stop and eat it along the way.”

“She would know a good thing to do without thinking about it.”

“One of the advantages of being disorganized is that one is always having surprising discoveries.”

“‘Pooh,’ said Rabbit kindly, ‘you haven’t any brain.’ ‘I know,’ said Pooh humbly.”

“Winnie the Pooh finds comfort in counting his pots of honey, and Rabbit finds comfort in knowing where his relations are – even if he doesn’t need them at the moment.”

“Whatever his weight in pounds and ounces, he always seems bigger because of his bounces.”

“I did know once, only I’ve sort of forgotten.”

“‘What a long time whoever lives here is answering this door.’ And he knocked again. ]But Pooh,’ said Piglet, ‘it’s your own house!’ ‘Oh!’ said Pooh. ‘So it is,’ he said. ‘Well, let’s go in.’”

“Well,” said Pooh, ‘what I like best,’ and then he had to stop and think. Because although Eating Honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to eat it which was better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called.”

“And really, it wasn’t much good having anything exciting like floods, if you couldn’t share them with somebody.”

“It all comes of liking honey so much.”

“It isn’t as easy as I thought. I suppose that’s why Heffalumps hardly ever get caught.”

“It is hard to be brave, when you’re only a Very Small Animal.”

“It’s so much more friendly with two.”

“Just because an animal is large, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want kindness; however big Tigger seems to be, remember that he wants as much kindness as Roo.”

“They have no imagination. A tail is just a tail to them, just a little something extra in the back.”

“‘I wish I could jump like that,’ he thought. ‘Some can and some can’t. That’s how it is.’”

“For some time now Pooh had been saying ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ in turn, with his eyes shut, to all that Owl was saying, and having said, ‘Yes, yes,’ last time, he said ‘No, not at all,’ now, without really knowing what Owl was talking about.”

“Washing, this modern behind the ears nonsense.”

“Drinking your milk and talking at the same time may result in your having to be patted on the back and dried for quite a long time afterward.”

“I used to believe in forever, but forever’s too good to be true”

“Piglet was so excited at the idea of being Useful that he forgot to be frightened any more, and when Rabbit went on to say that Kangas was only Fierce during the winter months, being at other times of an Affectionate Disposition, he could hardly sit still, he was so eager to begin being useful at once.”

“But wherever they go, and whatever happens to them on the way, in that enchanted place on the top of the Forest, a little boy and his Bear will always be playing.”

“Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.”

“Well, you both went out with the blue balloon, and you took your gun with you, just in case, as you always did.”

“When you wake up in the morning, Pooh,” said Piglet at last, “what’s the first thing you say to yourself?”

“‘I wasn’t afraid,’ said Pooh, ‘I’m never afraid with you.’”

“What’s for breakfast?” said Pooh. “What do you say, Piglet?”

“I say, I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” said Piglet. Pooh nodded thoughtfully. “It’s the same thing,” he said.”

“So perhaps the best thing to do is to stop writing Introductions and get on with the book.”

“‘And how are you?’ said Winnie-the-Pooh. Eeyore shook his head from side to side. ‘Not very how,’ he said. ‘I don’t seem to have felt at all how for a long time.’”

“No brain at all, some of them [people], only grey fluff that’s blown into their heads by mistake, and they don’t Think.”

“But Piglet is so small that he slips into a pocket, where it is very comfortable to feel him when you are not quite sure whether twice seven is twelve or twenty-two.”

“‘And if anyone knows anything about anything,’ said Bear to himself, ‘it’s Owl who knows something about something,’ he said, ‘or my name’s not Winnie-the-Pooh,’ he said. ‘Which it is,’ he added. ‘So there you are.’”

“You never can tell with bees.”

“But it’s always useful to know where a friend-and-relation is, whether you want him or whether you don’t.”

“‘It all comes,’ said Pooh crossly, ‘of not having front doors big enough.’”

“Nobody can be uncheered with a balloon.”

“If the person you are talking to doesn’t appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear.”

“Cottleston, Cottleston, Cottleston Pie. A fly can’t bird, but a bird can fly. Ask me a riddle and I reply: ‘Cottleston, Cottleston, Cottleston Pie.’”

“The things that make me different are the things that make me ME!”

“But now I am six. And I’m clever as clever. And now I think I’ll stay six now forever and ever.”

“If possible, try to find a way to come downstairs that doesn’t involve going bump, bump, bump, on the back of your head.”

“When we asked Pooh what the opposite of an Introduction was, he said ‘The what of a what?’ which didn’t help us as much as we had hoped, but luckily Owl kept his head and told us that the Opposite of an Introduction, my dear Pooh, was a Contradiction; and, as he is very good at long words, I am sure that that’s what it is.”

“Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind. ‘Pooh!’ he whispered. ‘Yes, Piglet?’ ‘Nothing,’ said Piglet, taking Pooh’s paw. ‘I just wanted to be sure of you.’”

“It was a drowsy summer afternoon, and the Forest was full of gentle sounds, which all seemed to be saying to Pooh, ‘Don’t listen to Rabbit, listen to me.’ So he got in a comfortable position for not listening to Rabbit.”

“Here I am in the dark alone, What is it going to be? I can think whatever I like to think, I can play whatever I like to play, I can laugh whatever I like to laugh, There’s nobody here but me.”

“If you were a cloud, and sailed up there,

You’d sail on the water as blue as air.

And you’d see me here in the fields and say:

‘Doesn’t the sky look green today?’”

“If you were a bird, and lived on high,

You’d lean on the wind when the wind came by,

You’d say to the wind when it took you away:

That’s where I wanted to go today!’”

“Wherever I am, there’s always Pooh,

There’s always Pooh and Me.

Whatever I do, he wants to do,

‘Where are you going today?’ says Pooh:

Well, that’s very odd ‘cos I was too.

‘Let’s go together,’ says Pooh, says he.

‘Let’s go together,’ says Pooh.”

“And Teddy worried lots about

The fact that he was rather stout.

He thought: ‘If only I were thin!

But how does anyone begin?’”