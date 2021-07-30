Woman’s Fire Response To Being Told She’s Too Weak For A Landscaping Job Goes Viral

 Woman's Response To Being Told She's Too Weak For A Job Goes Viral

by July 30, 2021

Twitter melts down over a woman’s absolutely hilarious response to a ridiculous job email

The internet has a new hero, and she’s apparently looking for a job. A Twitter user named Dan shared a bizarre email his sister Charlotte received after inquiring about a landscaping job, and it’s, ummm…. really something.

Dan says Charlotte’s interest in the job was met with a somewhat unusual response.

“Good evening Charlotte,” the email from Mark began. “Thank you for [you] interest in the position and contacting me. The position is still open,” it said. And that’s basically the only sane thing about the email, because it then went majorly off the rails.

“However unless you are a bodybuilder I fear that you will not be able to handle the hard work. As it very physical and demanding as we are a hard landscaping company.”

Because we all exclusively hire bodybuilders to do the yard work, right? No landscaping crew is complete without a minimum of two or three Arnold Schwarzenegger lookalikes, apparently, and somehow Mark seemed to be under the impression that since Charlotte was not a Mr. Univerise candidate, she couldn’t possibly mow lawns, wack weeds, and maintain gardens.

Mark let Charlotte know she could contact him if she felt she was up for the job, and contact him she did — with the burn of the century.

“Hi Muscle Mark,” Charlotte’s response began, and you already know it’s going to be epic. “Thank you for your quick reply. Funnily enough, I probably have just as much experience bodybuilding as you do, which I’m guessing is none.”

“What I do have is years of experience landscaping and also building retaining walls in 40 degree heat as I did this for many years while I lived in Australia. I have looked into your company before sending this email and assume that it would be no more challenging than the work I have completed before as it was to a much higher standard the work I’ve seen your ‘company’ produce,” she continued. A subtle dug there, but here’s where it gets really good.

“However what I do find challenging is working with small minded individuals such as yourself that I could probably bench press 5 minutes after waking up from a three year coma, therefore I am no longer interested in this position.” I love that mental image so much.

She wraps up the letter with what may be the best line of all: “I’m sure you will have no problem finding the correct individual at your next visit to the bodybuilding convention.” I love this woman so much.

The tweet went outrageously viral, wracking up nearly half a million likes in less than 24 hours. But of course, for every person just laughing hysterically over the ludicrous email, there was a man chiming in to say he didn’t see what the big deal was.

 

Women are so used to be underestimated and dismissed just the way Charlotte was, which may be why her response struck such a nerve. She may not want to work with Muscle Mark anymore, but personally, bodybuilder or not, I think Charlotte’s future should be in comedy and not landscaping — because this is a Tweet for the ages.