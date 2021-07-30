Woman’s Fire Response To Being Told She’s Too Weak For A Landscaping Job Goes Viral

dzzzny/Twitter

Twitter melts down over a woman’s absolutely hilarious response to a ridiculous job email

The internet has a new hero, and she’s apparently looking for a job. A Twitter user named Dan shared a bizarre email his sister Charlotte received after inquiring about a landscaping job, and it’s, ummm…. really something.

Dan says Charlotte’s interest in the job was met with a somewhat unusual response.

The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back 💀 pic.twitter.com/W9LSjyXrBP — 𝚍𝚊𝚗 (@dzzzny) July 29, 2021

“Good evening Charlotte,” the email from Mark began. “Thank you for [you] interest in the position and contacting me. The position is still open,” it said. And that’s basically the only sane thing about the email, because it then went majorly off the rails.

“However unless you are a bodybuilder I fear that you will not be able to handle the hard work. As it very physical and demanding as we are a hard landscaping company.”

Because we all exclusively hire bodybuilders to do the yard work, right? No landscaping crew is complete without a minimum of two or three Arnold Schwarzenegger lookalikes, apparently, and somehow Mark seemed to be under the impression that since Charlotte was not a Mr. Univerise candidate, she couldn’t possibly mow lawns, wack weeds, and maintain gardens.

Mark let Charlotte know she could contact him if she felt she was up for the job, and contact him she did — with the burn of the century.

“Hi Muscle Mark,” Charlotte’s response began, and you already know it’s going to be epic. “Thank you for your quick reply. Funnily enough, I probably have just as much experience bodybuilding as you do, which I’m guessing is none.”

“What I do have is years of experience landscaping and also building retaining walls in 40 degree heat as I did this for many years while I lived in Australia. I have looked into your company before sending this email and assume that it would be no more challenging than the work I have completed before as it was to a much higher standard the work I’ve seen your ‘company’ produce,” she continued. A subtle dug there, but here’s where it gets really good.

“However what I do find challenging is working with small minded individuals such as yourself that I could probably bench press 5 minutes after waking up from a three year coma, therefore I am no longer interested in this position.” I love that mental image so much.

Muscle mark didn’t stand a chance pic.twitter.com/5GXWbZ6H3o — Sofie 🎭 (@sofetheoaf) July 30, 2021

She wraps up the letter with what may be the best line of all: “I’m sure you will have no problem finding the correct individual at your next visit to the bodybuilding convention.” I love this woman so much.

The tweet went outrageously viral, wracking up nearly half a million likes in less than 24 hours. But of course, for every person just laughing hysterically over the ludicrous email, there was a man chiming in to say he didn’t see what the big deal was.

Ppl are so used to casual misogyny that they can't even understand what's wrong with marks email 🥴 — Atticus | Working on a Visual Novel (@ritualizedart) July 30, 2021

To be fair how do you know that the company at didn’t turn down non muscular mates? It may have nothing to do with her being female and more to do with first impressions of being 5f tall and 50kg. Fine lines I know but still. — Dave XXL (@BigDXXL74) July 30, 2021

the man literally said “if you’re up for it give me a call” and Kind regards. this man did in fact judge her based on her name being a woman’s name but he gave her an opportunity for an interview and I’m sure if she told him she had experience she would’ve been hired instantly. — N o u r i e g a (@Nouriega) July 30, 2021

Call me small minded but I really don’t think his email deserved that response. He had a legitimate concern that he voiced in a light hearted way. He asked her about her own abilities and still offered her the job if she was up for. She is not a fit for their workplace culture. — Elroy Jetson (@ensanekidd) July 30, 2021

This is amazing. Also don't waste your time scrolling through replies, I can sum 95% of them up with one image and save you time pic.twitter.com/QmHzGU0XBp — AceofAustin (@AustinAceof) July 30, 2021

Women are so used to be underestimated and dismissed just the way Charlotte was, which may be why her response struck such a nerve. She may not want to work with Muscle Mark anymore, but personally, bodybuilder or not, I think Charlotte’s future should be in comedy and not landscaping — because this is a Tweet for the ages.