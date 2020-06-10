These Women Of Instagram Are Reminding Us To Take Our Mental Health Seriously

I was in my thirties before I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and started taking medication, even though I had struggled with anxiety my entire life. It turns out, I’m not alone. Nearly one in five adults in the United States live with an anxiety disorder, and women are more than twice as likely as men to be diagnosed. The same goes for depression.
If you’re among the many women who have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, COVID19 might be ramping up your mental illness even more. The global pandemic has taken a serious toll on many of us, including our finances, sleep, emotions, and yes, mental health. If you’re like me, you’ve spent a little too much time scrolling through social media, trying to escape the realities of quarantine, which unfortunately tends to make us more anxious, not less. Luckily, I’ve discovered some fantastic positive, female-created mental health accounts to follow. I’ve decided that if I’m going to spend time browsing social media, I might as well be basking in positivity to help my anxiety.

Having diabetes DOUBLES a person’s risk of being anxious or depressed. #type1diabetes , the type I have, is an #autoimmunedisease and #chronicillness that is also an #invisibleillness — meaning you don’t know I’m “sick” by looking at me. 🖤 My disease is 24/7/365. There are no breaks, vacations, off days. It is constant and relentless. Without insulin, I will die. Imagine living with that truth every moment of every day. 🖤 I had anxiety long before my #type1 diagnosis. Though my anxiety has worsened in waves because of almost dying from my lack of diagnosis and trauma of this. I started taking medication in my thirties. Within a year, we adopted our fourth child and I was diagnosed with #breastcancer — so to say I was anxious and stressed is a gross understatement. That season of my life is a total blur. 🖤 It took me two years to come out of the fog after my #mastectomy — and I had to face the medial trauma and work even harder to fight my #anxiety 🖤 I do a lot of things. Sleep, exercise, journal, therapy, prayer, eat healthy, supplement, and take this teeny white pill 2x a day. 🖤 please do not let anyone guilt-trip you for needing medication. I tried ALL the natural things first and for too long. They weren’t enough for me. Period. 🖤 If you’re anxious or depressed, please honestly talk to your doctor. You can’t change what you won’t confront. The hardest part is naming the struggle. By doing so, you’re not empowering the anxiety. Instead, you’re claiming your truth and taking that important step toward taming the beast. 🖤 My name is Rachel. I’m a type 1 diabetic, a breast cancer survivor, and an anxiety thriver. 🖤 . #anxietyrelief #anxietyawareness #type1lookslikeme #type1strong #whitesugarbrownsugar #adoptivemom #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthawareness #mondaymotivation #mondaymood
Of course, nothing takes the place of working with your health professionals to figure out what’s best for your mental health, which may include medication and therapy. However, there are lifestyle changes that the Mayo Clinic recommends. For anxiety, these include exercise, proper sleep, relaxation techniques (think yoga and meditation), eating a healthy diet, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and quitting some habits including smoking and consuming caffeine. As someone living with anxiety, I’ve found that all of these have been incredibly helpful, as well as making sure I keep my newsfeed upbeat and supportive.
Check out these diverse female-led Instagram accounts that are inspiring us to be our best selves, taking care of our minds and hearts:
Positively Present
Artist Dani DiPirro shares on her blog that living positively present means “the now is all we have, why not make this moment a positive experience?” She added that her posts “strive to support the idea that life is best lived if it’s lived right now” and she urges us to “Be positive. Be present. This is your life.”
Dr. Thema
Dr. Thema Bryant-Davis is a minister, artist, psychologist, trained dancer, and actress who frequently shares her tweets. Her posts speak to the importance of establishing healthy boundaries, letting go of what doesn’t help, and embracing our real feelings rather than working to hide or reject them. She told Scary Mommy, “When women share with each other in compassion and transparency, it facilitates the type of healing that only comes when we hear truth spoken in love by someone who has walked a similar path.”
Blessing Manifesting

Our bodies need some extra love right now. #bodylove #bodypositive #loveyourbody #loveyourbodynow #EffYourBeautyStandards #HonorMyCurves #CelebrateMySize #bodypositivity #HAES #edrecovery #edrecoveryquotes #bodyacceptance #allbodiesarebeautiful #allbodiesaregoodbodies #allbodiesarebikinibodies #allbodies
Dominee Wyrick is no stranger to the mental health struggles women face. She shares on her site, “I have anger issues, depression, anxiety, and a severe case of I’m-an-introvert-do-I-really-have-to-leave-the-house-for-this?” Her Instagram page is jam-packed with visually appealing art paired with self-care advice that will have you eagerly waiting for her next post.
Drawn by Mary

Two years ago I was unable to get out of bed, recovering from the worst day of my life. We had just been told we lost our baby at 12 weeks and as they left us alone in the exam room I turned to DeAndre and said through tears, “I don’t want to be alive anymore.” The pain of this loss, our fifth and most devastating miscarriage, was too big, I couldn’t fathom carrying it into the world. Existence felt like endless suffering. I cycled through every stage of grief over and over for the next several days. And eventually I got so tired of wading through my own pain, I made a choice to change course. I opted for healing. Today I don’t recognize the woman who felt like her world was ending 2 years ago. And even though worse things have been thrown at me, like a breast cancer diagnosis 2 months later, I never gave up on my healing. Doing the work to heal from so much trauma and heartbreak has brought me so far in such a short time, I feel like a different person living an entirely new life. Every day, even days when I feel more broken than ever, I acknowledge with gratitude how far I’ve come. That’s just a piece of my story. We are all on our own journeys, so here is your reminder to pause and give yourself credit for your growth, healing, or whatever it is that resonates for you. 💗 ::: #healing #growth #miscarriage #gratitude #illustration
Mary Purdie is an illustrator and designer who faced breast cancer. Using her own healthy journey, Mary creates post after post encouraging women through their struggles with anxiety, depression, and self-worth.
Black Mental Wellness

We are excited to announce the launch of our Authentically Me t-shirt collection by Black Mental Wellness, Corp. We appreciate how much each of you share with us each week and we wanted to take a moment to allow you to get to know each of us a little bit better by sharing our authentic experiences with mental health and wellness. Every day this week we will feature someone on the Black Mental Wellness team and share a little bit of our story, along with our uniquely inspired t-shirts. Our hope is that by hearing our stories, you will be motivated and inspired to share yours. . . . If you would like to join us and share your story, you can share it on our social media platforms or share it by wearing one of these inspiring shirts. As a sign of appreciation for all of our loyal followers, we are offering a special pre-sale offer. If you place your shirt order by May 25, 2020, you will receive a 10% discount on your purchase! . . . You can shop the Authentically Me collection on our website at www.BlackMentalWellness.com or by clicking the Merch link in our bio. #BlackMentalWellness #AuthenticallyMe #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth
Black Mental Wellness, founded by Dr. Nicole Cammack, Dr. Danielle Busby, Dr. Dana Cunningham, and Dr. Jessica Henry, provides “culturally sensitive educational resources related to Black mental health” among other services. Johns Hopkins reports that black women are half as likely to seek help for depression as whites, however, social media accounts such as Black Mental Wellness are helping to fight the stigma.
Cleo Wade

My monthly love note drops tonight and it’s all about boundary setting. I talk about moving through the discomfort of setting boundaries so you can live with all of the gifts they bring to your life and relationships. If you aren’t getting my monthly love note you can sign up at cleowade.com I love you
Writer and activist Cleo Wade is well-known for her succinct, moving poetry. She shared, “When we get real and honest and raw about what we go through, we have the power to turn our words into medicine and our experiences into wisdom.”
Morgan Harper Nichols
Morgan Harper Nichols, often seen as MHN, is an author, songwriter, and owner of two popular Instagram accounts, including The Storyteller Co. Morgan is known for her powerful ability to combine poetry and art, eliciting self-reflection, encouragement, and empathy.
Women always have a lot on our plates, and COVID-19 is a big one. Though we can’t control much of what’s going on, we can decide to focus our social media scrolling sessions on women who choose to uplift and encourage us.