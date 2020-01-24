Animal Shelter Looks For Home For ‘World’s Worst Cat’

Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina/Facebook

What lucky person is going to get to adopt the “world’s worst cat?”

There are plenty of people on this earth who think that all cats are the worst. Those people may not want to read this. But for the people who love all things feline deep in their souls, a North Carolina animal shelter has the perfect friend up for adoption.

They’ve labeled her the “world’s worst cat,” and because of it, she’s gone viral online. This is Perdita, and while she may look straight up evil, it’s just her resting bitch face. And the fact that she does not want to be your friend, like, at all.

“Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart,” the Mitchell County Animal Rescue wrote on their Facebook page to announce that this adorable creature was up for adoption.

Perdita’s likes? “Staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick.”

Apparently, that faking sick thing is real. Perdita had convinced shelter staff that she’s so cranky they thought she was ill, only to take her to the vet and have a professional tell them that no, she’s just a jerk. I’ve never related more to a cat in my life.

Perdita’s dislikes? “The color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least…HUGS.”

For the right person, Perdita is truly the perfect cat. Sure, she won’t snuggle up to you probably ever. But she’ll lurk in corners and give you side eye and make that hilarious resting bitch face of hers, and if you want a cat that’s more of a decoration for your home than a snuggly friend, this might just be the perfect candidate.

Perdita’s adoption fee has been paid by Facebook donations, which now total well over $1,000. She’s free to the right home, but the Mitchell County shelter does specify that the right home includes someone who is as “socially awkward” as she is, and that her adopter must understand and embrace the concept of “personal space.” Whoever takes this angry girl home will be one lucky adopter, that’s all we have to say about that.