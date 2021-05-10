 If You're Cheugy And You Know It, Read These Tweets

9 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up ‘Cheug Life’

by May 10, 2021

Cheugy-twitter-1
MsV_WV/Twitter

Remember when things were either just “cool” or “uncool”? Then, for a while, we heard “ya basic” when we tried too hard. (Or was it when we didn’t try hard enough? It’s hard to keep up.) Well, here’s the latest, folks. The term is “cheugy” (pronounced chew-gee). Personally, as an uncool, basic AF, legging-and-top-knot-wearing mom in her 40s, I gotta say, I’m confused. But maybe that’s the point. Maybe I’m past the age of understanding and it’s time for the young-uns to tuck ol’ Grandma here into bed with her crossword puzzles.

Deagreez/Getty

But for the sake of education, as we’re sure your kids are going to be throwing this one around now, we turned to Twitter to help us break down what’s “cheugy” and what’s not.

 

Apparently we’re already cheugy because we don’t understand cheugy, and also because we googled it. So we’re off to a good start.

I bought throw pillows at Target AND made lasagna last night, so I’m all cheugy-ed up for today!

No. No. No. We will fight this to our dying day.

Haha, joke’s on you, kids.

Just yeet me off. (Can we still say yeet?)

WHAT.

Pretty sure a good majority of us Gen-Xers and millennials either won’t ever get it or won’t ever really try to get it, and that’s okay.

 

 

Oh, Gen Z. We love you so. You and your middle parts and bizarre jean choices. But you know what? We did the same thing to the generation before us, so we get it. Enjoy your new pop culture word and its intentionally vague definition. You’re the future, and if thrift-store mom jeans and Birkenstocks are what’s “cool” and “not basic” and “not cheugy” right now (am I using all those right?), we say rock on, kids.