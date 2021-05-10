9 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up ‘Cheug Life’

MsV_WV/Twitter

Remember when things were either just “cool” or “uncool”? Then, for a while, we heard “ya basic” when we tried too hard. (Or was it when we didn’t try hard enough? It’s hard to keep up.) Well, here’s the latest, folks. The term is “cheugy” (pronounced chew-gee). Personally, as an uncool, basic AF, legging-and-top-knot-wearing mom in her 40s, I gotta say, I’m confused. But maybe that’s the point. Maybe I’m past the age of understanding and it’s time for the young-uns to tuck ol’ Grandma here into bed with her crossword puzzles.

But for the sake of education, as we’re sure your kids are going to be throwing this one around now, we turned to Twitter to help us break down what’s “cheugy” and what’s not.

Starting this beautiful day by googling “cheugy”, because I’m old and literally nothing being said in my household makes any sense. …which is apparently very cheugy 👵🏻🤦🏼‍♀️ — 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚 (@MsV_WV) May 6, 2021

Apparently we’re already cheugy because we don’t understand cheugy, and also because we googled it. So we’re off to a good start.

How does one define "cheugy"? It’s not embarrassing or even always negative. “One of my friends said lasagna is cheugy." https://t.co/4g0ErtDY1i pic.twitter.com/nGAkOI7UeE — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2021

I bought throw pillows at Target AND made lasagna last night, so I’m all cheugy-ed up for today!

ok but the end when they say low rise jeans are back in style? absolutely fucking not — nicole loves harry (@nicoleej0hnson) April 30, 2021

No. No. No. We will fight this to our dying day.

Gonna help kill off "cheugy" by using it before my 11 year old does, thus making it cheugy to say cheugy. pic.twitter.com/IJkXtXy4kN — Bells (@Clockwork_Bells) May 1, 2021

Haha, joke’s on you, kids.

I know what it means but I don't want to define it, because that would be cheugy… — KG (@JudiciaIreview) April 29, 2021

Just yeet me off. (Can we still say yeet?)

Using the word "cheugy" is cheugy. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 30, 2021

WHAT.

I will not learn what cheugy is. I will let it pass me by, like a river flowing past a stone. I am at peace — Catboy Slim (@kendrawcandraw) April 30, 2021

Pretty sure a good majority of us Gen-Xers and millennials either won’t ever get it or won’t ever really try to get it, and that’s okay.

Cheugy is the Gen Z word for basic, because to them the word basic is cheugy. Will die on this hill. — alexndra browne (@allexbrowne) April 30, 2021

Oh, Gen Z. We love you so. You and your middle parts and bizarre jean choices. But you know what? We did the same thing to the generation before us, so we get it. Enjoy your new pop culture word and its intentionally vague definition. You’re the future, and if thrift-store mom jeans and Birkenstocks are what’s “cool” and “not basic” and “not cheugy” right now (am I using all those right?), we say rock on, kids.