Tiffany Haddish & Rachel Brosnahan Lead All-Female Comedic Review Of 2020

Amazon hosts a roast of 2020, of sorts, with your fave female comics and entertainers

If you are a living-breathing human of Earth, chances are you’re ready to put 2020 to bed. Well, Amazon heard your cries and cooked up an actually perfect year-end comedy revue to send 2020 out with a well, not a bang, but send it out with a, “dont let the door hit you on the way out” or something?

Amazon just dropped a trailer for Yearly Departed, a comedy special that plays out like a socially distanced funeral for the year 2020 starring your favorite female comedians “eulogizing” this absolute trash fire of a year.

2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson hosts the epic funeral as comics and talented performers like Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, and Ziwe give this pandemic year the send-off it deserves. They’re all dressed in black and the special is set in what looks like an actual funeral home.

Amazon says the “eulogies” in Yearly Departed will tackle everything “that we’ve ‘lost’ in 2020.” Think of it like a roast of 2020, because if anyone or anything is deserving of an hour of insult comedy, it’s this damn year. It’s also just impressive that this collection of talented women were able to cook up something timely and funny during a pandemic.

“After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women,” Amazon said in a statement (via The Wrap).

“Let’s take a moment of silence. Okay, moment over. Sayonara 2020,” Silverman says with her signature deadpan. And later, she jokes that 2020 is the only year we all had the same “fear that at any moment, the nuclear codes could end up on Twitter.” Legerro jokes that “after being quarantined for eight months, I was ready to reach down, tie my own tubes and double-knot that sh*t.”

Robinson took to Instagram to share her delight at the new special. “After months and months of not shooting anything because of Covid, it’s really nice to return for an all-female cast, all female writers room, and female directed comedy special for @amazonprimevideo. So grateful to be a part of cast of comedy queens as we all tell 2020 to eat our biscuits!”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, not only appears in the special, but executive produced it too, and said “the best part of 2020 was getting to say goodbye & good riddance to it alongside this hilarious crew.”

Robinson, who hosts the special, said in a statement earlier this year (via IndieWire) that “the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig.”

The one-hour special airs on Amazon Prime on December 30, just in time to say “see ya never” to 2020. Or as Brosnahan put it, “Roast in Peace 2020.”