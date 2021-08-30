‘You’ Season 3 Has A Release Date (And A Name For Joe And Love’s Baby)

Netlfix/Youtube and JOHN P. FLEENOR/Netflix

Fans finally have a date to mark on their calendars for season 3 of ‘You’

Fans of the Netflix series You are finally rejoicing in a release date for its third season with a trailer that’s been worth the wait. It shows Joe (Penn Badgley) getting ready to become a father, naming his new son and hoping his child will “do as I say, not as I do,”

Neftlix announced today that season 3 of the uber-popular series adapted from Caroline Kepnes‘ “You” book series will be dropping on Oct. 15. For this season, fans gets to see Joe Goldberg as a dad to son Henry, a role that (I would assume) could get a little complicated when both of your parents are impulsive killers.

“People will name their kids anything these days to get attention,” Joe starts in the trailer. He says his in-laws want to name the baby Forty (after Love Quinn’s brother who died at the hands of Officer Fincher when he was about to shoot Joe), but Joe has other ideas. He lands on Henry, a boy who will, in Joe’s words, not come without “challenges” that will inevitably arise raising a “mini-me.”

Season 2 of the psychological thriller was an exciting one as Joe moved from New York to Los Angeles, meeting his latest subject of desire, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Fast forward through some murders, stalking, and plot twists few saw coming, and the pair become pregnant with (now) Henry only after Joe realizes Love is not only onto his way of life, but likes it for herself.

First comes Love. Then comes baby. You Season 3 premieres October 15. pic.twitter.com/hiGs2MEdVv — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

Season 3 follows the now-married couple raising Henry in the suburbs of the Northern California area of Madre Linda. They are surrounded by tech entrepreneurs, mom bloggers, and famous social media biohackers, which should make for some interesting episodes.

As his wife’s impulsiveness gets a bit out of hand, Joe is drawn to a woman who lives right next door — possibly his soul mate all along. Fans can only wait to see how that works out for Joe as he navigates Love’s moves.

YOU is dropping on Netflix for Season 3 on October 15th 😱😱😱 #YOU pic.twitter.com/TvK3yG3Aof — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) August 30, 2021

The cast will have some fresh faces including Michaela McManus and Saffron Burrows (who made a brief appearance last season). Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and Scott Speedman of Felicity fame) will also join the cast.

The first two seasons of the popular show are adapted from Kepnes’ first two novels — “You” and “Hidden Bodies.” The third installment of the book series, “You Love Me,” was just released in April this year ahead of the show’s third season.

“But for you, I can change,” Joe says in the trailer of his son. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.