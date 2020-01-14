Joe Goldberg Will Officially Return For ‘You’ Season 3 On Netflix

Tyler Golden/Netflix

Joe’s story doesn’t end with the season 2 finale

In case you’re already going through withdrawal from bingeing You on Netflix, fear not — the creepy stalker series has been officially confirmed for a third season. Penn Badgley recently hinted that there would be more to Joe’s story, and the network just made it official.

Penn Badgley stars as the serial killer Joe Goldberg (also known as Will Bettleheim in season two) and will return for the third season. Season two took the action from Brooklyn to Los Angeles and starred a brand-new cast, including The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, Carmela Zumbado, Robin Lord Taylor, Chris D’Elia and Charlie Barnett.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

Last month, Badgley put his foot in his mouth when he accidentally revealed there would very likely be a new season.

Badgley, the main man/stalker of the series, was sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he was asked about Victoria Pedretti’s character, Love Quinn. Who was basically this season’s Beck, with a…twist. The most recent season ended with Joe’s fixation and aspiring chef Love Quinn revealing her true nature — (**SPOILER**) she’s just like Joe/Will!

“Dare I say, I think in the third season,” he replied before he caught himself, stopped, and rolled his eyes. “Oh, God.”

He tried to save himself, saying, “I literally know nothing about the third season. I’m not the person that can say anything official.”

But now it is official! It’s no surprise, considering how popular the series is and the fact that the show is based on a book series. Caroline Kepnes, the author of said books, is already working on a third and fourth book — which means there will be plenty of material for Joe/Will/Love to work with in upcoming episodes of the show.

It’ll be interesting to see if the books and the series sync up, plot-wise. In the books, Joe’s crimes were already unraveling with New York law enforcement (*cough* the jar of pee from Peach’s house in season one still exists *cough*). The show gave Joe a relatively happy (well, for Joe anyway) ending in season two as he’s expecting his first child while on the prowl for a new “you.”



“The stakes are pretty high,” showrunner Sera Gamble tells EW. “I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children. We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

Both seasons of You are now streaming on Netflix. Season three will premiere in 2021 with more casting to be announced. Like the previous seasons of the show, season three will be 10 episodes.