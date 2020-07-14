Fans Are Definitely Thirsty For Zac Efron In His New Docuseries

Netflix/Youtube

Zac Efron travels the globe, often shirtless, on his new show “Down to Earth”

If you haven’t yet seen the new travel show called Down to Earth starring Zac Efron, you should hop to it real quick-like. The series focuses on global foods, cultures, and sustainability which is obviously very important but so is the chance to see the 32-year-old heartthrob shirtless in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

Twitter exploded into a sea of hormones over the weekend after the premiere of Efron’s new Netflix show. The show follows Efron and health guru Darin Olien around the world where they have many adventures — none more gasp-worthy than Efron’s new rugged, manly, “weren’t you just a baby starring in High School Musical and now you look a snack,” dad bod physique.

Efron spent time milking a goat in San Juan, plopping into an ice bath in Iceland, visiting a hive of bees on a rooftop in New York, and partaking in a wellness retreat in the Amazon and fans were very much here for all of it:

As I grow older, Zac Efron evolves into exactly my type every season of my life. Bless. — Tash🌻 (@Tash_Squash) July 12, 2020

Ok @ZacEfron is hot and all but the fact that he is using his platform to talk about climate change, renewable energy sources, keeping the oceans clean, etc that's next level sexy and it's sending the right message #DownToEarthWithZacEfron — Lola (@Stargaryen01) July 14, 2020

You mean to tell me there's a show where Zac Efron teaches me about the environment and how to achieve a better sense of well being while looking like this? #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/XxfZLcZhyq — AshleyW (@AshweeeW) July 14, 2020

I am all here for the new thicc and scruffy Zac Efron! pic.twitter.com/NF0aBIgD1a — JRussTX (@atxotter) July 11, 2020

Sexual awakening when I was a teenager: Zac Efron

Sexual awakening as a 29 year old adult: Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/qSU5xhf1he — brandon (@afterglowbrando) July 13, 2020

Absolutely nothing to do with politics, but when did Zac Efron get so fucking hot? pic.twitter.com/dBxpX8obTX — Amy Lynn Thatcher🌬️🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@AmyAthatcher) July 12, 2020

Zac Efron was a child five minutes ago and then this happened? pic.twitter.com/SR2LEbc17d — J E R R Y L A M B E R T (@vegaslamb) July 12, 2020

Of course, we are 100 percent here for Efron using his platform to bring attention to climate change and sustainability, but it certainly doesn’t hurt that he’s easy on the eyes and that we’ve been rooting for him since he very publicly battled drug and alcohol addiction. He went to rehab in 2013 and has credited healthy living and exercise as key to his sobriety.

He’s also learned to face his fears. In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Neighbors star said, “I was in Hawaii recently, and I went shark diving with some researchers. I came face to face with a shark. I could either turn and try to beat the shark to the boat, or I could look it in the eyes and let it know I’m present and I’m not afraid. It went right past me, and I put my hand out and I actually rode the shark for 10 or 15 seconds.” Y’all, he rode a damn shark because he’s Zac Efron and we do not deserve him.

“We are traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems,” Efron said when promoting the show. “Food, water and energy are all the main staples of modern life… We’re going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job.”

Down to Earth is an eight-episode series available now on Netflix. If you’re into learning more about the world in which we live and what we can be doing to help ensure it’s around for our kid’s kids, it’s worth a watch. If you just want to tun in to see Efron and the hot tamale he has become — that’s fine, too. It’s already been a long year and it’s barely half over. No one’s judging.