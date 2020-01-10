Zack Morris Is Officially Returning To Bayside For The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot

NBC

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise his role as everyone’s favorite scheming ‘Preppy’

It really wouldn’t be Bayside High without Zack Morris, right? RIGHT. Which is why it’s awesome news that actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is officially onboard to reprise his famous role in the upcoming reboot of Saved By The Bell.

News of a reboot of the iconic show came last fall from Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, leaving us all wondering if the rest of the beloved cast (minus Dustin Diamond, For Reasons) would be returning for the new show.

And not only is Gosselaar confirmed, Tiffany-Amber Thiessen is also in negotiations to bring Kelly Kapowski back to life once again. (When it comes to Screech, well, sorry to this man.)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gosselaar will reportedly appear in three episodes and be a producer on the new show, which will be released on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. When the reboot was first announced, Gosselaar said he “was never approached” for it, citing potential conflicts with his current series regular role on ABC’s mixed-ish. Because of the scheduling conflict, the number of Saved By The Bell episodes Gosselaar can appear on is limited. FOR NOW.

The reboot will explore the fallout when Zack, now governor of California, gets into trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. In addition to Gosselaar, Thiessen, Berkley, and Lopez, Josie Totah will star in the lead role of Lexi, a popular and sharp-tongued cheerleader.

Lexi has been described in press notes as “the most popular girl at Bayside High” who is both “admired and feared” by her classmates. News of Totah’s casting comes just two years after the 18-year-old, who has starred in NBC’s Champions alongside Mindy Kaling, Disney Channel’s Jessie, and Netflix’s No Good Nick, came out as transgender.

According to a recent Instagram post from Jessie Spano herself, the first season of the new Saved By The Bell will be 10 episodes.

The show will air on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, which will launch in April of this year. A release date for the reboot itself has yet to be announced.