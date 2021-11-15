12 Axolotl Toys And Gifts For Your Obsessed Child

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the axolotl is the on-trend salamander this. And our kids can’t get enough of this colorful creature. They are unexpectedly cute and easy to care for but, if you aren’t into getting the real thing we have you covered.

Here are twelve Axolotl gifts and toys your littles will love this holiday season.

This 20″ plush toy is the perfect companion for any child. It has a realistic face and squeezable body.

This cozy blanket is perfect for your kiddo. They will love snuggling up in this as they watch television or read.

A sketchbook is the perfect gift for the artist in your family. This would also make a great journal, and will inspire any Axolotl lover in your family.

What could be more impressive to your Axolotl lover than this cool, 3-D lamp. This will have them actually looking forward to bedtime.

This T-shirt sends out major Axolotl love. It comes in all sizes for kids and adults alike.

An oversized Axolotl can make the perfect companion, pillow, and hugging partner for your little one. This one is extra big and cute.

Turn your Axolotl lover’s bedroom into their dream with this comfortable bedding.

This reversible fidget is the perfect thing to help with staying calm. It’s the perfect thing for your child to take on long car rides, or when they have to wait for a while.

This Axolotl journal is plush, and comes with a lock to keep all your kids’ deepest thoughts safe.

Our kids love their sweatshirts and this is a great one. It’s unisex and will keep your kid warm and cozy.

This game comes with soft balls that your kids can pop into the Axolotl’s mouth and see who can shoot them the farthest. It comes with six balls and will keep them busy for hours.