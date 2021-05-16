16 Characteristics Of Highly Toxic Parents

Scary Mommy and Daisy-Daisy/Getty

This is something I wager we just don’t talk about enough because it’s frequently considered “in poor taste” to speak badly of one’s own parents. In some ways, parents are revered to the point where we flippantly make blanket statements like “all parents want the best for their children,” or, “they did the best they could.”

Sometimes, it’s true that the parents in question really did try their best or want the best for their kids. That’s not enough, however, to protect their children or give them the mental and emotional care they need. And sadly, lots of parents can fall into toxic habits with their kids without ever realizing there’s a problem.

As with any other list of toxic traits, this one is not all-inclusive. And few people will exhibit all of these characteristics. It’s still worth talking about these traits because the stakes are so damn high. The children of toxic parents suffer — often even as adults. Toxic parenting can negatively impact every aspect of a child’s life. They might grow up to select toxic partners or become a toxic partner (or parent) themselves. They may struggle with their sense of self-worth and mental health for as long as they live. Others may find themselves unable to feel fully alive.

And while a person might be able to get away from a toxic friend, partner, or boss — often with some degree of difficulty — it’s even harder to escape the clutches of a toxic parent or guardian.

1. They expect their kids to agree with them about (practically) everything.

Some children grow up with parents who will not allow them to express different thoughts or opinions. If you disagree with such a parent, they might accuse you of being headstrong, rebellious, stupid, or worse.

It seems especially common in matters of faith. A parent might insist that a child who doesn’t believe exactly as they do will wind up facing serious punishment, like hell or physical retribution. Parents like these will typically not tolerate any questions from their children, because even asking a simple question would suggest the kid doesn’t believe whatever the parent thinks they “should.”

Religious toxic parents might call their kids “possessed.” Other unhealthy parents might stick with just-as-damaging labels like “crazy.”

Ultimately, this is toxic parenting because the child is not permitted to think for themselves. Such kids are typically expected to accept their parent’s words as fact and behave more like a soldier or a robot than a real human being.

2. They don’t see their children as autonomous individuals.

For too many toxic parents, their child is merely an extension of themselves, and little more than that. They might even fear the day their kid attempts to be more autonomous and spend years trying to prevent them from fully expressing their thoughts and feelings as a solo person.

Parents like this often fall into the “children should be seen and not heard” camp. Age-appropriate behavior like temper tantrums, bad moods, whining, and crying aren’t properly addressed with love and understanding because these parents don’t care why their kid is acting out. All they care about is that the unwanted behavior stops.

The irony of such parents is that they frequently succumb to their own intense emotions. If they feel angry or upset, they rarely think twice about throwing a fit or letting someone else really have it. These types of parents are often caught up in the idea that successful parenting creates obedient children who never “mess up” or embarrass them.

There’s a pretty good chance that this sort of parent only knows how to see things from their perspective and isn’t interested in anything their child feels.

3. They don’t believe in a child’s privacy.

Especially as a kid grows older, some parents really struggle to give them space. They might read through their kids’ diaries or rummage through their backpacks to look through their notes.

Children who wish to lock their doors or work on a project alone might be regarded with suspicion. Such parents will often justify dismissing their kid’s requests for privacy by insisting it’s their house, their rules. Kids don’t need privacy, they reason, unless they are up to no good.

Parents like these often have a hard time seeing their child’s emotional needs. They’re also often prone to expecting the worst.

4. They discipline out of anger or fear.

Any time a parent disciplines their child, the expectation is that they’re doing it out of love. The whole purpose of discipline in parenting is to teach your child how to better navigate the world in a responsible way.

But lots of toxic parents lose sight of the whole point. Instead, they end up disciplining their kids as a knee-jerk reaction to their own emotions. Toxic parents are frequently compelled to “nip things in the bud” instead of understanding the big picture and what’s actually going on with their kids.

The toxic parent might feel angry, annoyed, disappointed, embarrassed, or even scared when their child behaves a certain way. Rather than getting to the bottom of their kid’s behavior and asking what’s really going on, though, toxic parents often lash out.

Spanking, berating, ridiculing — a toxic parent may label such tactics “discipline.” Their children might fear them, resent them, or feel utterly worthless, yet a toxic parent often won’t care or really see the problem.

They are frequently the same type of parent to tease their kids for being “cry babies” or “overly sensitive.”

5. They’re often more judgmental of their own kids than anyone else’s.

Some of you grew up with parents who were constantly asking why you couldn’t be more like Jill or Johnny across the street. Perhaps it felt like they had something good to say about every single one of your classmates, but when it came to the way they spoke about you, all they ever did was complain or make hardly helpful suggestions about what you might improve.

Some parents seem simply compelled to destroy what they have created. Like so many other toxic parents, they may not even know why they do it, and it’s even more likely that they don’t realize what they’re doing.

After all, toxic parents aren’t known for self-awareness or self-improvement. They’re typically too busy blaming other people, and unfortunately, that might mean their own kids.

6. They want their children to follow in their footsteps or live out their unfulfilled dreams.

I think it’s safe to say that many healthy parents live just a bit vicariously through their children. Birthday parties and holidays tend to be a good example of that. Lots of people just want to give their kids a better childhood than the one they had, and I don’t believe that’s inherently bad or toxic.

It becomes problematic when parents don’t know how to create boundaries and recognize that their child is a fully autonomous and different person from them. Or that their kids do not exist to serve them.

So, toxic parents often expect their kids to fulfill their unfulfilled dreams or make choices that make them happy, with very little concern for what their children actually want or feel.

They might push their kids into specific careers, pressure them to get married and have children — anything they would have wanted for themselves or anything that might benefit them right now as parents or grandparents. If their kids object, the parents might ask what they’re complaining about because they would have jumped at the same opportunities, etc.

Such toxic parents frequently like to say their children owe them certain choices or outcomes, just because they have sacrificed so much for their kids. It’s manipulation that completely ignores how the children never asked to be brought into the situation where they would be expected to please their parents in every possible way.

7. They’re uncomfortable when their kid is happy.

As much as people love to say that all parents want the best for their children, many of us know that simply isn’t true. Some toxic parents aren’t happy when their kids are happy. For some toxic people, the feeling is pure discomfort or even agony.

Why wouldn’t a parent want good things for their kid(s)? Some parents are jealous of their own children. Others are resentful. Some might wish they never had kids and they simply aren’t able to get past their own feelings to give their offspring what they need.

Parents like this often sabotage their own kids. They might be quite cruel to their face or make off-hand remarks meant to chip away at a child’s sense of self-worth. This type of toxic parent can’t just be proud of their kid.

They feel they must find a way to tear them down.

8. Everything is about them and their feelings.

If there’s one trait that most toxic parents share, I’d say it’s this one. Toxic parents struggle to separate themselves and their feelings from parenting. They can’t seem to grasp that the role of a parent is one of service — your job is to give your kid(s) the best possible chance to grow and develop into a well-rounded and healthy human being.

Toxic parents seem to think, oh, the kids are fine. They wave their hand and say something about how kids are resilient and don’t need much — only to turn around and complain that their kids don’t give them the love or respect that they should.

Often, they are the toxic type of parent who doesn’t recognize that parenting takes work, and that little kids really aren’t “trying to be jerks.” They’re also prone to gushing about how much they love their kids even though they never do seem to say anything of substance about who their kids are (because they really don’t know).

9. They keep track or score.

Some parents remember every little “wrong” thing their child does. If their kid gets into any sort of trouble, their parent will never let them live it down.

And should their child need any sort of help, it’s this sort of parent who is likely to write it down and bring it up far into the future. They may also be the same type of parent to call their kid a mistake or treat them like a burden.

Instead of teaching their kids that family is always there for each other, they give their kids the sense that their love has strict limits, and that they’re running out of goodwill.

10. Their kids aren’t allowed to ask questions or express their honest feelings.

Toxic parents are often terrible at processing human emotions that aren’t their own. Or, they might struggle to work through their own emotional issues that pop up when they become parents.

When their kids express their honest feelings, toxic parents often reply that they shouldn’t feel that way. Again and again, their children get the message that they are wrong for having their thoughts and feelings. It’s incredibly difficult to grow when your parents constantly tell you that your natural reactions are all bad.

The same logic might apply to questions. These parents will tell their kids not to ask “stupid” or otherwise “inappropriate” questions without really explaining why. The parents probably don’t know. All they know may just be that they’re uncomfortable or they don’t know how to take the time and energy to answer their kids.

11. They use guilt to get their way.

Sometimes, people joke about their parents guilting them to get what they want. Maybe they want you to attend Christmas Day at their house every year even though you’ve already told them you’d like to go somewhere else.

Toxic parents will resort to guilt and manipulation to get you to change your mind. Sometimes, the manipulation will be very subtle and sometimes, it will be blatant. The stress is usually the same when you’re a child (even a grown child) who simply doesn’t want to disappoint their mom or dad.

Guilt is also probably one of the easiest toxic traps for a parent to fall into using. They might use it once or twice, make excuses and fail to see it as manipulation. They might also grow dependent upon using it to get the results they want.

But in a healthy parent-child relationship, both parties can express hurt, frustration, and disappointment without making demands or insisting that the other person overlook their own wants and needs just to make one party happy.

12. They withhold love and affection as a form of punishment.

Many parents get confused or worried about what might be seen as “overly indulgent” parenting. They might wonder when it’s okay to hug or soothe a child who’s been acting out.

A toxic parent, however, often has no impulse to soothe their “misbehaving” child. Instead, they frequently resort to withholding their love as a means of “discipline.” Parents who withhold love or punish their children by offering them dirty looks, refusing to hug or hold them, and telling their kids that they don’t like or love them are toxic. Shame is never a helpful motivator. If anything, it will only inspire worse behavior, or kids will learn to hide the truth from their toxic parents.

The children of such parents might find themselves addicted to cruel romantic partners who similarly push them away and pull them back in as a way to manipulate their behavior. The parents who do this will typically carry lots of other toxic traits, like holding the belief that parenthood is all about them and their feelings.

13. They make mountains out of molehills.

Some toxic parents cannot discern a big problem from a small one. In their eyes, every little act of disobedience, every poor grade, and every dirty sock on the floor is the end of the world.

Such toxic parents typically don’t know how to pick their battles, so they just harp on every little thing — often raising anxious children who are petrified to fail, or impulsive kids who don’t give a fuck about anything since they’re always in some sort of trouble.

These are often the same parents who treat everything that goes wrong like a life or death matter. Their kids often grow up with an impending sense of doom they just can’t shake.

14. They expect the worst of their own kids.

Everybody knows that teenagers are not typically the most responsible or wisest people around. That’s no insult to teens, however. It’s just that developmentally, and even culturally, they don’t usually have the tools they need to make their best decisions.

Healthy parents recognize that the teenage years can be hard, and they strive for a healthy balance of understanding and expectations along with age- and individually appropriate responsibilities.

Toxic parents are different. They tend to sort of flip out during the teen years and expect the worst. Some toxic parents have the tendency to expect the worst at a younger age too.

The whole problem with expecting the worst, though, is that you tend to bring out the worst behavior in your kids. Most kids feel it pretty deeply when they recognize that their own parents don’t think too highly of them. That means they often won’t think too highly of themselves. And when people don’t think too highly of themselves, they tend to act out more. If they think they’re “bad,” they’re going to act the way they think a “bad kid” ought to act.

15. They expect their children to “perform.”

On the opposite side of low expectations is the toxic parent who expects way too much from their kids. Parents who expect too much often do so because they have the idea that children are supposed to make their parents look good or basically, “perform” for them.

This type of toxic parent often cares excessively about appearances. They don’t care so much about what their kid has learned and whether or not they are a happy and well-adjusted child. They want to know that their kid will impress other people.

Parents like this might be fixated on things like grades, physical beauty, career status, or popularity. It never really matters what the fixation is, just the fact that it exists is damaging enough.

These toxic parents don’t grasp that people need room to grow and make mistakes. Not their kids, anyway.

16. They take no blame and make zero apologies.

Some parents have never apologized to their children for the things that they get wrong and they refuse to believe that kids might ever deserve an apology from a parent. Parents like this often have a toxic understanding of parenthood as the default position of always being right because they are always in charge.

And yet, when things go wrong, these parents are the first to blame outside forces. If their kids attend therapy, they might sarcastically ask what they’re going to be blamed for this time. They often see themselves as martyrs — the last heroes in a dying lineage of authoritarians.

This sort of toxic parent often has “No idea” why their kids won’t talk to them as they grow up. They may suspect it’s some outside influence and never even consider anything they’ve done wrong. But how could they? Parents like these simply don’t believe they’ve done anything wrong in the first place.

Remember, these are only some of the ways that toxic parents present themselves. There are many ways to be toxic, and there are many ways to abuse those we claim to love. It’s so important to understand that nobody is born knowing how to be a parent, and few people really have enough education before they actually have children.

Anyone can become “toxic” when they lose sight of the big picture that our kids need us to think about the way our interactions will shape them and the rest of their lives. And many of us have unfortunately grown up with toxic parents ourselves, which means we have, at least in some way, gotten used to seeing some toxic traits as “normal” or even “healthy.”

The good news is that whether we become parents or not, we don’t need to be stuck repeating toxic cycles with our loved ones. We can recognize the toxic traits passed down in our families and stop them in ourselves. We can also learn how to better deal with our own toxic parents to stop living in guilt, fear, or shame.

It takes work, but it’s good work. It’s the sort of work that makes you think that maybe the whole world isn’t as fucked up as we once believed, and perhaps there are a lot more kindred spirits than we ever even knew.