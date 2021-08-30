6 Reasons Quality Sleep Should Be At The Top Of Your Priority List — And How To Make It Happen

Between caring for our kids, our homes, our jobs, and even occasionally ourselves, it can feel almost impossible for a parent to get a solid night’s rest. And though we love coffee, a human being can only run on caffeine, fumes, and pure willpower for so long. The truth is, if we want to function at our best, we need quality sleep. Fortunately, there are ways you can help give yourself the gift of good sleep, from managing your environment to taking a supplement like Sleep & Shine™.

So, dim the lights and get cozy. Here are six reasons to put quality sleep at the top of your to-do list — and how to do it.

Sleep keeps you healthy.

Getting good sleep not only keeps sickness at bay, but it also lowers your risk for more serious health problems like heart disease and high blood pressure. Of course, staying asleep is often harder than falling asleep (cue me nodding off at breakfast).

Whether you have trouble getting to sleep or staying asleep or both, Sleep & Shine’s Sleep Soundly with Melatonin can be really helpful. Melatonin is a hormone that’s naturally produced in the body — it helps regulate your sleep cycle, including helping you actually get to sleep. And, like all Sleep & Shine products, Sleep Soundly also contains Shoden® Ashwagandha, which is clinically tested to help you stay asleep.* It’s the next best thing to someone gently rubbing your back every time a tiny noise tries to stir you awake.

Sleep makes you feel better.

You know how a tired kid is often a crabby kid? Well, the same is true for grown-ups. Quality sleep helps improve mood and can keep you from feeling irritable during the day. Or, at least help you feel less irritable. One way to achieve this is to give your phone a bedtime. Watching strangers arguing on Facebook after midnight will not contribute to a good night’s sleep — charge your phone overnight in another room if you need help avoiding the temptation.

Sleep helps you think more clearly.

We’re all familiar with Mom Brain. We’re probably equally familiar with Tired Mom Brain — it’s like regular Mom Brain, but tireder. Foggier. Moodier. A well-rested brain is so important for feeling your best and most energized. Aim for a sleep schedule that allows you to get not just the amount of sleep that helps you feel your best, but also has you hitting the hay and rising from it at roughly the same time each day. Our bodies naturally want to keep a consistent rhythm. Let’s help them out!

Sleep helps relieve stress.

If you’re stressed, it can be hard to get to sleep. Unfortunately, lack of sleep can also make you feel even more stressed out. It’s a terrible, exhausting cycle. Exercise is amazing for stress-relief, which in turn is amazing for sleep. Carve out a little time each day to break a sweat, and not only will your mood improve and your stress levels drop, but your sleep will likely benefit, too. If you’re looking for a supplement to support relaxation and relieve everyday stress, keep an eye out at your local CVS for Sleep & Shine Sleep Relaxed (coming soon!) which is melatonin free but still has Shoden® Ashwagandha to help you sleep through the night with fewer wakings.*

Sleep helps determine how the rest of your day will go.

If you wake up tired, you’ll probably have a hard time thinking about much else besides when’s the next time you can get some shut-eye. Another way to improve your sleep is to give your body clues when bedtime is near. This is part of that routine we mentioned before. Dim the lights, turn the AC down a degree or two, and turn off any squawking devices. Our bodies have evolved to sleep when the sun goes down, temperatures drop, and the world goes quiet, so you’ll be working with your body’s natural tendencies!

Sleep is the brain break you need.

If you feel like you need permission to take a break 1) you absolutely do not need permission, but 2) if it helps, I am giving you permission. Being a parent is hard enough. Don’t make it harder by depriving yourself of the best brain break there is — a solid night’s rest.

Build a consistent nighttime routine that works for you, and consider taking a sleep supplement like Sleep & Shine. Quality restorative sleep is something you not only deserve, but need. And good sleep means brighter mornings for you, your brain, and your family as a whole.

All Sleep & Shine products contain Shoden® Ashwagandha, clinically tested to support restorative sleep and help improve sleep quality.* Try Sleep & Shine Sleep Soundly with melatonin or Sleep & Shine Sleep Relaxed, melatonin-free, and wake up rested, restored, and ready to take on your day.*

*These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Food And Drug Administration. This Product Is Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure Or Prevent Any Disease.