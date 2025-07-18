It’s been eight years since the last theatrical Smurfs movie — back when my kids were prime Smurfing age, around 5 and 6. Now, I’ve got a tween and a young teen, and I honestly wasn’t sure how they’d feel about a return to Smurf Village. But going to the new Smurfs movie meant keeping them entertained for a few hours, *and* getting out of the scorching summer heat to bask in the ice-cold air conditioning of the movie theater. Already a win.

When it comes to reviewing movies, I’m not the type to pick ‘em apart for the sake of being a “critic.” I go on vibes. If my kids and I laughed and were entertained, if we walked away thinking “That was so cute,” then that movie is a success in my book. We went to see Smurfs with a crew ranging in age from 4 to 14 — four cousins, a friend and their little sister, three elder millennial moms. It hit with every age group. It’s bright, it’s fun, it has incredible music, and it has just enough coded adult humor to make parents actually LOL.

So, if you ask me, Smurfs succeeds. But here are a few more reasons this one’s worth your weekend watch.

1. It’s Pure, Joyful Chaos

Yes, I’ve read the reviews calling it “wildly chaotic” and “nonsensical.” But… this is a movie about mythical blue creatures who live in mushroom houses. It’s supposed to be nonsensical. It’s supposed to be weird. That’s the whole joy of it. The Smurfs are best enjoyed when you suspend the rules of logic.

I love that the movie leans into the strangeness with zero shame. Director Chris Miller confirmed as much, telling Scary Mommy, “I always look for opportunities to be a little absurd and unexpected, and this movie offered those opportunities to me.”

2. Even Tweens and Teens Are Amused

I genuinely worried that the older kids in the group would tune out over seeing a “little kid” movie. But they laughed a ton. They bounced along to the music (truly, Rihanna was a brilliant casting choice for Smurfette). As the credits rolled, one 14-year-old called the movie “a fever dream, in a good way.”

For moms with kids in different age groups, this is the kind of intel you want to hear. If you need a movie that’s going to hit for your 4-year-old, it’s hard to find one that big brother or big sister won’t scoff at. Smurfs manages to be an animated movie that the whole family can enjoy.

3. The Voice Cast Is Top-Tier

Will your kids recognize the voice actors? Probably not. You will, though. Can you think of anyone who better embodies the benevolent Papa Smurf than John Goodman? Nick Offerman plays Papa’s surly brother, Ken. I was immediately obsessed with Natasha Lyonne’s fluffy orange alien (?) character, Mama Poot. Kurt Russell brings to life a majestic blonde-bearded space hero named Ron. Of course, we’ve already mentioned Rihanna as Smurfette, and James Corden plays No Name Smurf.

Throw in Dan Levy, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Marshmello — it’s an all-star affair.

4. It’s Full of Heart — and a Few Really Great Life Lessons

It’s always nice when a movie delivers on the entertainment front while also sneaking in some pretty pertinent life lessons. With everything currently going on in our country, I couldn’t help but feel struck by the central message of community and how powerful it is to stand up for and support one another. Could we all learn a thing or two from the Smurfs, I asked?

“God, I hope so. Yeah. It's actually a message we need right now. We have to support one another and respect one another and realize everybody has a role to play, and respect that and work for your community. Fight for your community,” Goodman told Scary Mommy.

Offerman agrees that this sentiment of community is commendable. “I would first applaud it,” he shared with us, “and I would just say we're in a very divisive time where we're encouraged to hate different groups of people, and I would offer that if you're hating anyone, you're doing it wrong. Because even the people I disagree with, I love and I want them to have healthcare as well.”

5. The Smurf Lore Gets a Glow-Up

For kids, the movie’s vibrant colors and whimsical design are pure eye candy. For grown-ups, it’s a nostalgia-fueled ride. And for everyone, it’s a journey with just the right amount of visual chaos — in a standout montage, the Smurfs travel through alternate dimensions including Claymation, 8-bit video games, and even a crayon drawing.

This isn’t the old Hanna-Barbera cartoon we grew up with, but it doesn’t ignore that world either. It’s made for modern audiences and fans of the original Smurfs. In fact, Miller said that everyone in the cast had some personal connection to the Smurfs growing up, and that love and fandom shine through.

6. It’s Perfectly Poised for Sequels & Spin-Offs

You might as well watch Smurfs now, because this movie could easily spawn a slew of sequels, prequels, and/or spin-offs that your kids will be begging you to go see. I, for one, believe Sound Effects Smurf deserves their own spinoff. The cast already has a few solid ideas, too!

“Now we've had Papa Smurf fleshed out with Ken and Ron in our mythos, maybe we could expand the world of Smurfette and have Beyoncé and Oprah come in as the hip-hop godmothers of Smurf Village,” Offerman suggested (immediately yes).

Xolo Maridueña, who plays Brainy Smurf, says a spin-off with his character could work. “I think we need a Colombo-style detective series with Brainy Smurf,” he shared. “When I’m looking at the Reddit threads, that’s what they’re wanting. So, I think we should just give the people what they want and dive first.”

7. We Could All Use a Little Break From Reality Right Now

Life these days is… a lot. The headlines are heavy. Everything’s expensive. And parenting through it all? Oof. Sometimes, you just need a distraction, and the new Smurfs movie gives you that.

It’s bright, silly, fast-paced, and joyfully disconnected from the real world. It doesn’t try too hard to be deep, but it still ends up reminding you of a few important things anyway: kindness matters, community is worth fighting for, and identity is something we grow into.

So, let the Smurfs be weird. Let them be wacky. And let them give your brain — and your family — a much-needed break.