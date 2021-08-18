A.Rod Opens Up On How He And His Daughters Are Taking J.Lo Split

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

Alex Rodriguez says he and his daughters are “grateful” for J.Lo relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke things off back in April after five years together. They lived together as a blended family with their children and allegedly, there was cheating involved on his part. Since then, J.Lo has reunited with her former fiance Ben Affleck and they seem to be completely in love and up until now, neither J.Lo nor A-Rod has really addressed the end of their long relationship. Now, in a new interview, Alex Rodriguez has opened up about the breakup and despite the, ahem, rumors about the, ahem, alleged, affair, he is being shockingly classy about their split.

Rodriguez said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, — who were very close with J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme — are just moving forward and focusing on “all the positives.”

Instead of lamenting the end of a five-year relationship, A-Rod is saying, “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. We have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

Color me surprised by this mature response, I guess. This coming from the man who posted extremely cringe and melancholy photos of Lopez immediately after they announced their split.

“So I’m in a great place,” he added in the ET interview. “I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

As things heat up between J.Lo and Affleck, the singer recently unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram and deleted all photos of him from her grid.

She did, however, keep any photos that included A-Rod’s kids, like this birthday post she shared for his daughter Ella’s birthday in 2020.

On the other hand, Rodriguez has kept up all the photos he previously posted with Lopez, but as he says, he’s super grateful for the experiences in that relationship, so that tracks, I guess?

Though they were reportedly planning a wedding during the pandemic, when J.Lo and A-Rod split in April, they told People that they’re “better as friends and look forward to remaining so.” But After J.Lo’s mass Instagram purge of her previous relationship, it’s unclear if that’s still the case.

At any rate, A-Rod seems happy simply to have spent five years with the goddess J.Lo and J.Lo is back with her, apparent, one true love, so all’s well that ends well, right?