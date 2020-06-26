From The Confessional: I Think I Have Adult ADHD

skaman306/Getty

These parents are shedding light on the fact that ADHD isn’t just something children are diagnosed with

Adult ADHD is a neurological disorder that affects nearly 5% of U.S. adults. The symptoms of ADHD in adults begin in childhood but aren’t diagnosed until later in life — and women in particular are chronically underdiagnosed. Impulsiveness, lack of focus, and poor organization are among the common symptoms of ADHD in adults. And they affect families everywhere, in every facet of life.

The Confessional is full of moms and dads wondering if they need an official diagnosis, those who just got one and are beginning the work to leading a more functional life, and those who are married to someone with it.

Confessional #25766895 “I got a RX for adult adhd. My whole life I thought I was slow and lazy.”

Confessional #24485017 “I am always angry at my husband. He’s scattered, unaware of time, lackadaisical. Adult ADHD. We have 4 kids in different schools & lots of sports. The baby is 18 mos. Sweet but into everything. I yell and lash out at my family a lot. Considering Zoloft.”

Confessional #9128046 “I am getting completely overwhelmed and can't keep up with everything I need to do. Looked up adult adhd symptoms so I can get adderall to try and help. Now I think I actually have it!! It would explain so much!”

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) was previously considered a childhood condition that hyperactive boys outgrew with time and maturity, according to ADDitude magazine. These days, the medical and mental health community now accept that ADHD is often a lifelong condition that lasts through adulthood, and also affects girls and women.

Because ADHD research and understanding has improved drastically through the last decade, many adults today are recognizing their ADHD symptoms for the first time in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.

Confessional #1703800 “I'm a SAHM with adult ADHD and 2 DC under 4yrs old. Adult ADHD sucks! It leaves me feeling so defeated all the time. I can never get anything accomplished and I feel like I'm always one step away from drowning in my life.”

Confessional #1644007 “I think I have adult ADHD, but know I will get addicted to any medications”

Confessional #1637950 “I finally got diagnosed with adult ADHD it explains so much. I cried I am so relieved I "have something" and not just a pain in the ass.”

Relationships in which one or both partners have attention deficit disorder range from “totally fine” to “totally f*cked.”

If your partner has ADD, you may feel ignored and lonely. Your partner can focus on things that interest them, but not you. Maybe they never seem to follow through on what they agree to do. Suddenly you’re a nag and you feel like one, but you can’t continue living with all the household responsibilities while your partner gets off scot-free.

Confessional #1727439 “My husband has ADHD, and I want to punch him in the face daily! I try to be supportive, but if I am honest with myself. I just want him to go away most of the time!”

Confessional #1378176 “I was chronically disorganized and so ashamed of it. I finally was diagnosed with Adult ADHD, the inattentive kind. Wish my parents had gotten me help as a kid rather than just punishing me for being lazy and scatterbrained.”

If you have ADHD, you may feel your partner has become a control freak, trying to manage the details of your life. No matter how hard you try, you can’t meet your partner’s expectations. The easiest way to deal with them is to leave them alone.

Confessional #1466350 “I strongly suspect I have Adult ADHD & no medical insurance to make an appointment to confirm it & get meds.... Oh look a sparkly chicken!”

Confessional #1678541 “I have ADHD and been taking Adderall for 9 years. It is the only thing that keeps me sane. Its the only thing I look forward to every month. I have a newborn and a toddler and I don't feel bad. DH acts like its heroin”

Confessional #1570817 “Holy shit! I have ADHD....I have felt crazy and inadequate for so long, but ADHD never crossed my mind. What do I do next.... Maybe meds will make a difference.”

It’s crucial to understand the role that ADHD plays in your relationship and your life overall as a parent. Many parents in our Confessional have just started to put in the work that goes along with an ADHD diagnosis, and it’s tough. But they all have one thing in common: life with the diagnosis and proper treatment is a lot better than the alternative.