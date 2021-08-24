Airbnb Will Provide Temporary Housing For 20,000 Afghan Refugees

NurPhoto/Getty

Airbnb is doing their part to help resettle Afghan refugees in the wake of Taliban takeover

Airbnb has announced they will be providing free temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world. The stays will be in actual Airbnb properties and come at a time when Afghan people are fleeing their country after it was taken over by the Taliban. “In this past week, it has become abundantly clear that the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees here in the United States and elsewhere is a significant humanitarian crisis – and in the face of this need, our community is ready to once again step up,” the company said in a statement.

The free stays are funded by Airbnb and its CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky, contributions to Airbnb.org, and contributions from the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, according to the company. Chesky tweeted, “Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free.”

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

He continues, “While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts.”

While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

To make this happen, we are working closely with https://t.co/enqjlQB0rH, NGOs, and partners orgs on the ground to support the most pressing needs. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Chesky also says if you are willing to host a family, he can make that happen.

If you’re willing to host a refugee family, reach out and I’ll connect you with the right people here to make it happen! — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

“As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives,” Chesky said in a news release today. “For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home.”

According to NPR, Airbnb.org provided emergency funding and support to the International Rescue Committee, HIAS and Church World Service to provide “immediate temporary stays through the Airbnb platform for up to 1,000 arriving Afghan refugees.” Airbnb has already worked with partners in the last few days to provide housing for 165 Afghan people arriving in the United States.

“As the IRC helps to welcome and resettle Afghans in the U.S., accessible housing is urgently needed and essential,” said David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee. “We are grateful to our partners at Airbnb.org and Airbnb for once again offering their support and infrastructure to meet this moment, providing safe and welcoming places for individuals and families as they arrive in the United States and begin rebuilding their lives.”

And this isn’t the company’s first effort at helping refugees. Airbnb shares, “Over the past four years, Airbnb.org and Airbnb have connected approximately 25,000 refugees – including hundreds participating in the US Special Immigrant Visa Program – to temporary housing. Earlier this year, Airbnb.org announced the creation of the $25 million Refugee Fund, to further expand Airbnb.org’s support of refugees and asylum seekers worldwide.”