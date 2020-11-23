Alicia Silverstone Supports Son Getting His Long Hair Cut Short

Frazer Harrison/Getty and Alicia Silverstone/Instagram

Alicia Silverstone’s son, Bear, decided to cut his hair two months after she revealed he was the subject of bullying

Because hell hath no fury like a mommy shamer sitting around scrolling social media for someone to bash, Alicia Silverstone has been under fire for the last few years. What is her major sin, according to the parenting police? Allowing her 9-year-old son, Bear, to keep his hair long. Recently, she got thrown some next-level criticism after revealing that her only child was being bullied by other children due to his long locks, and still wouldn’t force him to chop them off. Two months later, the Clueless star has revealed that Bear recently decided on his own that he wanted to cut his hair, and that she supports his decision 100 percent — namely because it was his decision to make.

“Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up,” the 44-year-old captioned a video over the weekend of Bear’s big haircut. “I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes.”

“What are we doing right now?” she asks him in the video.

As he runs his hand through his hair he responds, “Cutting my hair.”

“Why?” she inquires.

Bear admits that he has no idea why (with a smile!).

“Are you nervous about this at all?” she asks him.

“Yes, very,” he responds, adding that he’s also “so excited.”

After the stylists are done working their magic he looks at his new short hairdo in the mirror. Obviously, he likes what he sees, breaking out in a smile.

In September, Silverstone revealed that her son had been the subject of bullying, but that he refused to succumb to it.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp. After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long,” she wrote on Instagram, with photos of Bear’s amazingly gorgeous hair — as well as photos of hot celebrity men like Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, and Jason Momoa who have also rocked long hair over the years.

“Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!”