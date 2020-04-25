Nope, AMC Won’t Reopen Theaters Any Time Soon

Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Until there’s new blockbuster films to show, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S. will remain shuttered

As some states, including Georgia and Tennessee, look to reopen nonessential businesses at the end of the month, including gyms and movie theaters, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., AMC Theatres, said they won’t be following suit as quickly.

According to a statement released by AMC Theatres on Friday, the theater chain will not reopen its more than 630 locations until at least the summer, when they’ll have new blockbuster films to show.

“As we plan our reopening, the health and safety of our guests and associates is our absolute highest priority,” the company said Friday in a statement. “To be able to open, we also need a line of sight into a regular schedule of new theatrical blockbusters that get people truly excited about returning to their favorite movie theaters.”

AMC continued to say the blockbusters scheduled to return this summer include with Warner Brothers’ Tenet on July 17 and Disney’s Mulan on July 24, “with many more major titles scheduled immediately thereafter.”

“While we expect to open our theaters in the weeks ahead of these new blockbusters, utilizing creative programming of immensely popular previously released films, we would be wise to do so only directly in advance of the release of major new movie titles,” the statement continued.

AMC Theatres closed March 17.

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

Cinemark Theaters, the third largest in the country after AMC and Regal Cinemas, will follow AMC’s lead and will likely open in the summer as well.

Earlier this week, the National Organization of Theatre Owners also released a statement regarding the reopening of the more than 5,500 movie theaters nationwide, a majority of which shuttered beginning March 20.

According to the National Organization of Theatre Owners’ statement, “new wide release movies are unlikely to be available.”

“As a result, some theaters in some areas that are authorized to open may be able economically to reopen with repertory product. However, many theaters will not be able to feasibly open,” they said.