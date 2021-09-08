Grown Men Should Not Date Teenagers––So I’ll Join Rinna In Her ‘Happy Dance’

Julia Meslener for Scary Mommy and Kevin Mazur/ZAK BENNETT/Iuliia Konovaliuk/Getty

You may have seen Lisa Rinna doing a happy dance on her Instagram and knew exactly what her moves were about, or just figured she was showing the world she could still cut a rug.

But the back story is, Rinna was happy about the fact her youngest daughter, Amelia, ended her relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

Kourtney and Scott have a long history and three kids together, which you know all about if you were a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While some may think it’s insensitive for a mother to be dancing around like it’s the happiest day of her life in the wake of her daughter ending a relationship, I’m fully on Team Rinna right now.

First, her daughter, Amelia, is only 20 years old. She started dating Disick (who is 38) in October of 2020, so that means this grown-ass man with three kids was dating a literal teenager. Let that sink in.

Second, he seems to be a master when it comes to stirring the pot. So much of the drama surrounding him seems to be self-induced.

Case in point: The break up seemed to come after Disick sent a message to another one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends, Younes Bendjima., after seeing a post of Kourtney and current boyfriend, Travis Barker, getting close and cozy with the caption, “”Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” in reference to the picture.

To which Younes responded — like any reasonably mature man would —”Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

Listen, Scott — the fact that you are still so wrapped up in your ex and her love life doesn’t exactly make your current girlfriend feel like she’s the number one woman in your life. It’s telling behavior that speaks volumes about where your heart and head is at, and ten out of ten women would feel embarrassed, pissed, and be able to see right through your shady behavior. Go put that energy into your kids. You had your shot with Kourtney. She’s moved on and you should try it sometime. Surely you must have something better to do than to stalk her on social media and slam her in private messages to her ex-boyfriend who literally couldn’t care less about what she’s up to as long as she’s happy.

It’s called being an adult.

Amelia allegedly posted the best response ever in her Instagram story. According to People, she wore a tank top that said, ‘Don’t you have a girlfriend.”

She then posted a quote in her Instagram stories which read, “Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

Amelia added “This is it” on the top of the quote which was basically (we hope) saying, she’s had enough and is ready to leave it all in the rearview mirror.

A source told People magazine, the message from Scott to Younes was part of the reason for the split, and the other part was “Scott being Scott.”

Yes, Amelia is probably heartbroken right now and going through all the feelings. Mourning a break up (even if you wanted it) isn’t easy and it deserves compassion.

However, Amelia is going to be just fucking fine. She absolutely dodged a bullet by ending that relationship because she’s right — you should never settle or put up with bullshit in your life you don’t want to. At 20 years old, she’s already wise beyond her years and is showing herself she deserves better instead of staying in a relationship that isn’t serving her. (Not to mention when she’s 30 and Scott is 48 she will be on her knees thanking the angels above that she dumped his ass.)

She is so young, stunningly gorgeous, and literally has the whole world at her feet. At twenty years old, there aren’t many people ready to be tied down much less tied down to someone who has this much chaos surrounding their life.

Her mother, Lisa, has always been somewhat vocal about how she wants her daughter to be happy yet Scott was never her first choice. In fact, we all know who her first choice for her youngest daughter is (it’s Harry Styles) after she announced in it her show, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, earlier this year.

Perhaps Lisa will get her wish and Harry Styles will come knocking on Amelia’s door. However, in the meantime (and in the long run), Amelia is going to be more than okay. And yes, this split deserves a fucking happy dance. Mothers always know best.