Amy Schumer Reflects On Her ‘Best Year’ With Sweet Family Photo

She spent half of it sick with hyperemesis gravidarum, but Amy Schumer still says 2019 was her best year ever
Amy Schumer has had A Year. She became our favorite celebrity mom with her honest posts about pregnancy, post-birth, hyperemesis gravidarum, and breastfeeding. Oh, and those amazing hospital mesh panties. She keeps it extremely real, which is why we love her, and that means she brings on the sap when appropriate too. Her most recent Instagram post is simple and sweet — Schumer has had a hell of a good year, and she’s reveling in it.
“This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting everyday,” she writes alongside a sweet photo of herself holding new baby Gene Attell while husband Chris Fischer gives her a smooch.
The vomit she’s referring to, of course, is the hyperemesis gravidarum that plagued her throughout her pregnancy. causing her to throw up around the clock, even having to cancel shows because of the illness. Schumer kept her audience very updated on her condition, probably helping thousands of other hyperemesis moms feel less alone in the process. Again, there’s a reason she’s our favorite.
But that “best” part of the year is definitely all little Gene. She shares the sweetest photos of that adorable little guy and is obviously one happy momma.
View this post on Instagram
5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. 🥰 what was your going back to work experience?
Though she did eventually decide to keep Gene’s life a little more private, announcing that she would no longer be sharing photos of him and opting to cover his face in future posts. We get it, but we do miss seeing that cute baby man.
View this post on Instagram
We are going to teach him to read the news. I’m not gonna post him anymore. But wanted to use this opportunity to tell the women of Missouri that we send them strength and tell Randall Williams that we are watching and so is history and he looks like he needs better nutrition and less crack #happyhalloween #wewillmonitorourownperiodsthanks #tatiissia
As long as she continues to share very real mom problems like her breastmilk leakage, we can get over not having Gene in our Instagram feeds.
Here’s to Amy Schumer’s big year, hoping that next year is even better.