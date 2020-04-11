Amy Schumer And Her Husband Are Self-Filming Their Very Own Food Network Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

A self-shot cooking show starring a quarantined Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer? Count us in

While we’re quarantined in our homes, we can use all the entertainment we can get. And now that Tiger King‘s long behind us (well, kind of), what are we going to watch now? Amy Schumer and her professional chef husband Chris Fischer‘s new self-filmed Food Network show tentatively titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, that’s what.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is a new series that, as the title suggests, shows Schumer in her very own kitchen learning how to cook comfort food dishes. And by “cook,” we actually mean “mix cocktails,” as Variety reports that Fischer will actually do most of the cooking “using farm fresh ingredients,” while Schumer sticks to drinks.

The series, entirely shot by the couple at their home, will consist of eight half-hour episodes that will not only tackle different culinary themes, like pasta night, brunch, tacos, fridge cleanup, and more, but will also give a behind-the-scenes look at their life.

As if all of that didn’t sound great enough, the best part is when it’s slated to release: later this spring. Production started this week.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

Schumer said in a statement that she and her husband are excited to work on the show with Food Network because it combines their two passions: “For Chris, it’s cooking, and for me, eating,”

Fischer, an undoubtedly successful chef, runs his family’s Beetlebung Farm on Martha’s Vineyard and his cookbook, The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, won the 2016 James Beard Award. So, we could all clearly learn a thing or two from him.

Schumer and Fischer then got married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Gene, in May 2019. We’ve been following her journey as a mother — and undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) — ever since. Needless to say, we can’t wait to watch her and Fischer’s new, self-shot food- and (hopefully) family-focused show, where we’ll (also hopefully) get glimpses of baby Gene.

“With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers,” Schumer continued to say in a statement. “And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”