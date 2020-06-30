Amy Schumer Is Every Mom Wanting To Freeze Time

Amy Schumer is all moms desperate to hit the pause button on their baby growing up
As the mom of two tweens, I often find myself wishing I could hit “rewind” and hold them again as little babies or chubby toddlers. Those sweet months and years go by far too quickly and before you know it, your velcro toddler who even wanted to be near you while you pooped is a big kid horrified to even admit he has a mom let alone a mom he hugs. Amy Schumer gets it and posted a sweet photo with a caption every mom will relate to.
“I don’t want this age to end HELP!” she writes, alongside a photo of herself holding baby Gene in a swimming pool. His adorable toddler chub and the way he’s clinging to his momma has my ovaries in spasms. She’s not wrong — it’s truly a wonderful age, albeit an exhausting one.
It seems Schumer is a wise one recognizing how precious her son’s current phase is before it’s over. Maybe it’s because my kids are only 19 months apart and I was too busy losing sleep, chasing a toddler, and cluster-feeding a newborn to appreciate how amazing that time really is, but I don’t recall thinking too often that I didn’t want it to end. Looking back, I would give anything to hold my kids at the age Schumer’s son is now.
I mean, look at him. Adorable doesn’t even begin to touch it.
To say Schumer is enjoying motherhood is an understatement if her Instagram posts about it are any indication. She’s having a blast being a momma to adorable Gene.
She’s also working on giving him a sibling. Schumer’s recently shared that she’s working through IVF and in true Amy fashion, she’s being extremely open about the whole process.
Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right? Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you. Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process. 🎸💪🏾 my number is in my bio if you are open to text me your experience or whatever you feel like. I read them when I can’t sleep or have time 👻
But clearly, she’s into loving every moment with Gene while he’s an only baby.
Kudos to Amy for reminding us to cherish these brief phases before they’re over. It can be hard keeping that in mind when all we want to do is poop alone.