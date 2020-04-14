Amy Schumer Changed Her Son’s Name After An Unfortunate Oversight

Scary Mommy, Steven Ferdman/Getty and Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer announced that she officially changed her son’s name so that it didn’t sound so much like “genital”

Remember that time Amy Schumer gave birth to a baby boy and named him Gene Attell Fischer? On May 6, 2019, Schumer posted, “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.” The following day, she updated everyone with some news: She and her husband, Chris Fischer, named their son Gene Attell Fischer. You’re not imagining things — if you say the name out out loud, Gene Attell sounds like…”genital.” And Gene Attell Fischer sounds like “genital fissure.” Although Gene’s middle name was a tribute to Schumer’s longtime friend, comedian Dave Attell, people couldn’t quite get over the fact that baby Gene’s full name sounded, well, pretty dirty.

Some fans speculated the name had to be a joke, while others wondered if this was Schumer’s way of grabbing some of the attention that had gone toward Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, Archie, who was born shortly after Gene. Although Schumer is a professional jokester, surely she wouldn’t have purposely given her son a name that sounded like “genital” for attention. Some fans, on the other hand, thought Schumer might have been making a feminist “eff the patriarchy” statement by naming her son Gene Attall. Schumer never did address the similarities between her son’s name and a certain anatomical body part — until now.

In a recent episode of her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Schumer announced that she had officially changed her son’s name. “Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed?” The comedian added, “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.'” Australian actress Claudia O’Doherty (you’ve seen her on the Netflix show, Love) who was a guest on the episode, replied, “My mom pointed that out to me, Amy’s called her son ‘Genital’ and she was right!”

By giving Gene the middle name “David,” Schumer is still honoring Dave Attell — but in a more, um, subtle way. And FYI, Gene’s first name is in honor of Schumer’s father, Gordon, to whom she’s really close. Ultimately, it’s totally up to Schumer what she wants to name her baby — it is her baby after all. But once Gene got older, there’s the chance other kids would figure out his name and be jerks about it. Kids are kids, and the internet is the internet.

Schumer’s never shied away from being brutally honest about parenthood. She’s made it clear that her experience as a new mom hasn’t been easy or glamorous. “This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting [every day],” Schumer posted back in December, with a photo of herself, her husband, and baby Gene. In fact, Schumer announced back in October, 2019, that she’d be making a documentary about her difficult pregnancy. Most recently, Schumer has been taking to Instagram to share her IVF journey, telling fans that of the 35 eggs retrieved, she learned doctors were able to use one viable embryo.

Schumer truly is an open book, so it’s no surprise that she copped to accidentally naming her son “Genital.” Parents make mistakes!