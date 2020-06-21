Amy Schumer Wishes Husband And ‘All The Single Mothers’ Happy Father’s Day

Amy Schumer/Instagram

In honor of Father’s Day, Amy Schumer used her public platform to honor single moms ‘who did both’

Amy Schumer may be a daddy’s girl, but this Father’s Day she opted to thank her single mother instead. In two seriously Schumer-esque social media posts, the wife, mother, and comedienne used her platform to not only thank all the dads out there — including her husband — but also ll of the single moms who basically do the work of two parents.

“Happy Father’s Day Chris. We love you,” Schumer wrote in her first Instagram post, featuring a photo of her husband, Chris Fischer, and son, Gene. “I’m jealous that you make gene laugh so much harder than me. This picture is about a year old.”

Moments later, she followed it up with a photo of her mother, Sandra Schumer, and Gene.

“More than anything happy Father’s Day to all the single mothers out there who did both,” she wrote. “I love my dad but my mom did it all.” Of course she had to add her signature snark at the end: “Love you, mom. Don’t tell dad about this post; he’s not on IG.”

In her book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Schumer opened up about her complicated relationship with her parents, which involved her father’s alcoholism and battle with multiple sclerosis, and her mother’s affair with the father of Amy’s best friend. Not only did they did lose everything financially — including their family farm, which Amy bought back in 2016 — but her parents split up.

Schumer wrote that her mother had a belief that, “We were always oppressively OKAY,” and while the two remained close, there was “not a single healthy boundary between” them. Shortly before her 30th birthday, she confronted her mom about the affair and also the years of what she calls “manipulating me into supporting her through all this.”

“We are kind to one another, but I keep my boundaries clear,” Schumer said. Calling family relationships “a constant negotiation,” she wrote about their current relationship, “I have never given up on her. I can’t, and I never will.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed that becoming a mother herself has transformed her relationship with her own mother.

“I’m just nicer to my mom,” she explained. “I didn’t know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband, who’s here,” she added. “But yeah, I think we’re both shocked by the level of love that’s possible.”

Regardless of whether you are a single mom or just a mom who does everything, we — and Amy Schumer — see you.