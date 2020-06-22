Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Virtually Introduce Their Sons In Adorable Video

The real life BFF’s introduced their sons, Benjamin and Wyatt, during a virtual playdate on Father’s Day
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have a lot in common. They basically have the same name, have impressive careers in journalism and television, and, in the last few years, both of them became dads to adorable baby boys. Cohen has been there for Cooper in a major way since he became a first-time parent at 52 just eight weeks ago — so much so that he even gave him his nanny. Seeing as though the two are BFFs, it only makes sense they would want their sons to follow in their friendship footsteps. On Father’s Day, Cohen invited Cooper to virtually appear on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, so that his 16-month-old son, Benjamin, could meet Anderson’s 8-week-old baby, Wyatt, for the first time.
“I thought it would be fun if they met right now. Look, that’s gonna be your good buddy Wyatt,” Cohen told his adorable 16-month-old Benjamin Allen, gesturing toward the screen where 8-week-old Wyatt Morgan could be seen.
“That’s Benjamin,” Cooper told his beautiful baby.
The old pals then discussed the beyond cute striped ensemble Wyatt was wearing. “Your little baby is singing Édith Piaf wearing that outfit,” Cohen joked.
Then, they explained to their sons what their future friendship would look like.
“Ben, this is Wyatt. This is Wyatt Cooper. He’s gonna be your good buddy,” Cohen explained to his son. “That’s gonna be your good buddy and we’re gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”
Later in the show, Cohen and Cooper played a game of “1, 2, AC!” — basically one of those quiz’s aimed at figuring out who knows the other better — with Cohen’s father asking them hilarious questions, such as “Who’s more likely to be a helicopter parent?”
Both agreed unanimously that Cooper was the winner, however he admits that he’s “hoping not to be.”
Cohen, who was one of the first people to honor Cooper when he welcomed his son into the world, explained during an episode of his Sirius XM radio show Radio Andy how the nanny situation transpired.
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
“I’ve been talking about my nanny [saying] she’s leaving, that she’s gonna go help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared Radio Andy listeners saying, ‘Wait … is that where your nanny went?’ The answer is yes, that is where my nanny went,” Cohen explained on the show. “We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course. So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson and I know she’s gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben.”