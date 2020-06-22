Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Virtually Introduce Their Sons In Adorable Video

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

The real life BFF’s introduced their sons, Benjamin and Wyatt, during a virtual playdate on Father’s Day

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have a lot in common. They basically have the same name, have impressive careers in journalism and television, and, in the last few years, both of them became dads to adorable baby boys. Cohen has been there for Cooper in a major way since he became a first-time parent at 52 just eight weeks ago — so much so that he even gave him his nanny. Seeing as though the two are BFFs, it only makes sense they would want their sons to follow in their friendship footsteps. On Father’s Day, Cohen invited Cooper to virtually appear on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, so that his 16-month-old son, Benjamin, could meet Anderson’s 8-week-old baby, Wyatt, for the first time.

“I thought it would be fun if they met right now. Look, that’s gonna be your good buddy Wyatt,” Cohen told his adorable 16-month-old Benjamin Allen, gesturing toward the screen where 8-week-old Wyatt Morgan could be seen.

“That’s Benjamin,” Cooper told his beautiful baby.

The old pals then discussed the beyond cute striped ensemble Wyatt was wearing. “Your little baby is singing Édith Piaf wearing that outfit,” Cohen joked.

Then, they explained to their sons what their future friendship would look like.

“Ben, this is Wyatt. This is Wyatt Cooper. He’s gonna be your good buddy,” Cohen explained to his son. “That’s gonna be your good buddy and we’re gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”

Later in the show, Cohen and Cooper played a game of “1, 2, AC!” — basically one of those quiz’s aimed at figuring out who knows the other better — with Cohen’s father asking them hilarious questions, such as “Who’s more likely to be a helicopter parent?”

Both agreed unanimously that Cooper was the winner, however he admits that he’s “hoping not to be.”

Cohen, who was one of the first people to honor Cooper when he welcomed his son into the world, explained during an episode of his Sirius XM radio show Radio Andy how the nanny situation transpired.

“I’ve been talking about my nanny [saying] she’s leaving, that she’s gonna go help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared Radio Andy listeners saying, ‘Wait … is that where your nanny went?’ The answer is yes, that is where my nanny went,” Cohen explained on the show. “We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course. So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson and I know she’s gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben.”