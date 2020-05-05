Andy Cohen Gave Up His Son’s Nanny For New Dad Anderson Cooper

ANDY COHEN/INSTAGRAM

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are even more supportive friends now that they’re both dads

Over the years, we’ve always loved to see the sweet, supportive friendship between Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. Since both of them became dads in the last couple years, it seems like that friendship has only grown deeper, and we love to see it. Cooper just announced the birth of his son last week, and on his Sirius XM radio show Radio Andy, Cohen revealed how he’s helping his buddy out in the early days of parenthood: He gave up his son Ben’s nanny to Cooper to help care for his newborn little boy, Wyatt.

“I’ve been talking about my nanny [saying] she’s leaving, that she’s gonna go help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared Radio Andy listeners saying, ‘Wait … is that where your nanny went?’ The answer is yes, that is where my nanny went,” Cohen explained on the show. “We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course. So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson and I know she’s gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben.”

Cohen also talked about the deep friendship the two men share, and how their bond is deepening further still over the shared experience of fatherhood, especially when it comes to how Cooper has been a friend to little Ben, as well.

“I’m so happy for Anderson,” Cohen said. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time and I have been really enjoying Anderson coming over. His visits with Ben have taken on a special significance since we both knew for a while that Anderson was planning on [becoming a dad] himself.”

According to Cohen, even for celebrities, “you really have to jump through a lot of hoops to have a baby as a gay man.” He said this has been a dream of Cooper’s for a long time, and his joyous announcement last week “had me in a puddle of tears.”

Cohen continued, “He went through a lot, and I’m just so happy that his son is so beautiful and happy and healthy. I’ve already seen Anderson light up and open up in new ways. Like all homes that welcome a baby, his home is now full of the music of new life and family.”