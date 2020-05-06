Anderson Cooper Says His Ex Will Be A Co-Parent For Son Wyatt

Baby Wyatt will have a co-parent in Anderson Cooper’s ex-partner Benjamin Maisani
It’s been just over a week now since Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan. In that time, we’ve been eating up all the news we can get about the tiny new arrival, which means we were especially excited to catch Cooper’s interview with Stephen Colbert — the two men are close friends who have delivered profound, heart-wrenching interviews together on more than one occasion.
This time, Cooper blessed us with more details about his close friendship with fellow father Andy Cohen, how his ex-partner is now a co-parent for Wyatt, and what it was like welcoming a new life in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, when so many people are sick, suffering, and dying.
“It’s extraordinary. It’s astonishing. I just stare at him and hold him and I just can’t believe that he’s going to depend on me and he’s here,” Cooper said. “I’ve never dreamed — I mean I’ve always dreamed about it, but I never thought I would actually be able to do it and it’s just been incredible.”
During the interview, Cooper revealed that his ex-partner of nine years, Benjamin Maisani, will be a co-parent to Wyatt, even though they split in 2018.
“You know, he’s my family,” Cooper said. “And I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well.”
That’s not the only support Cooper is getting, though — his good friend Andy Cohen, who became a father last year, has been there all along to provide support and encouragement.
“He obviously knew about it well in advance, and he’s been encouraging me all along,” Cooper explained. “And I sort of thought to myself, if he can do it, well… and that sort of gave me the final push.”
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
As for the timing of Wyatt Morgan’s arrival? Cooper opened up about welcoming his son so soon after his mother’s death and while the world is gripped by the coronavirus.
“My mom died in June, so it hasn’t even been a full year. In the course of one year, to experience the loss of her life and to have been there with her when she breathed her last breath,” Cooper said. “And then to suddenly, last Monday night, be in a delivery room with this amazing surrogate… to be there and to see a new human being come into existence, it was just extraordinary.”
He added, “I thought a lot about my mom and seeing the life leave her body, and seeing a living being coming out of this wonderful woman, it’s just extraordinary. In the midst of tragedy and horror, you find humanity as well. You expect to see terrible things, but there’s also triumphant things. It’s the fullness of the human experience.”