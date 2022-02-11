The CNN news anchor announced the happy news on Anderson Cooper 360° Thursday evening, sharing photos of his newborn son, Sebastian Luke

Surprise! Huge congrats go out to new dad Anderson Cooper!

The CNN news anchor announced the arrival of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, on Anderson Cooper 360° Thursday evening, revealing that the baby boy was born via surrogate. Sebastian joins big brother Wyatt, who turns 2 in April.

“This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper,” Cooper said as photos, and an adorable video, of the little guy popped up on screen. “He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper, 54, then added that his “best friend and former partner” Benjamin Maisani is Sebastian’s legal parent and that he is in the process of adopting Wyatt, as well. “Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family,” Cooper stated, explaining that Wyatt’s last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper and Maisani ended their romantic relationship in 2018, but have remained close friends. Maisani was in the delivery room during Wyatt’s birth in 2020 and has been a partner-in-parenting over the last few years.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is,” Cooper told People of their co-parenting situation last September. “We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents.”

Cooper thanked their surrogate for her kindness and “sacrifices” in carrying Sebastian over the last year before announcing he will be taking a few weeks off to enjoy time with his children. After his touching birth announcement, he wished viewers “love and laughter, good thoughts and happy days.”

Same to you, Anderson!