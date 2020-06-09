Anderson Cooper Opens Up About Fatherhood: ‘It Feels Like My Life Has Begun’

In a new interview, Anderson Cooper shares the “new level of love” he’s experiencing as dad to new baby Wyatt
Amid the fear and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson Cooper made our timelines a little brighter on April 30th by sharing the happy news of the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Now, he’s bringing us a little more sweetness by opening up in a new interview about life as a dad — and it’s exactly as adorable as you’d expect.
Cooper tells PEOPLE that becoming a father is something he never thought he’d get to experience. “When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, ‘I will never be able to have a kid,’” he says for the cover story in the magazine’s first-ever Pride issue. “This is a dream come true.”
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
Cooper is co-parenting Wyatt with former partner Benjamin Maisani. It sounds like the newly-formed little family is nothing but bliss. “It feels like my life has actually begun,” Cooper shares with the mag. “And I sort of wonder, what was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”
Although the seasoned CNN anchor has covered the news for years, he says it’s all taken on a new meaning now. “I feel invested in the future in a way I hadn’t really before,” he explains. “There’s something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us.”
But of course, it’s not all sunshine and roses. Cooper admits that he’s not exactly sleeping great these days. “I’m more tired than I’ve ever been, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he says. We all feel that.
The new dad opens up about his newly emotional state ever since his little boy came into the world. “I cry at things I never cried at before,” he says. “And Benjamin, I’ve never seen him cry, but I couldn’t believe how weepy he gets with Wyatt. I find myself being overwhelmed with emotion, and it’s a lovely thing.”
Echoing his birth announcement for Wyatt when he said he, “never thought it would be possible to have a child” and that he’s “grateful for all those who have paved the way,” he again acknowledges, “all the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people who struggled for generations and have died never thinking this was a possibility.”