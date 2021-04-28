Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Pics For Son Wyatt’s 1st Birthday

Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Anderson Cooper shares new photos of “sweet” and “kind” son Wyatt on his first birthday

Amid the bleakness of the last year’s news cycle, there have been some happy headlines. In the early weeks of the pandemic last year, CNN’s Anderson Cooper gave us one such bit of joy with the exciting news that he was a first-time father to a ridiculously sweet baby boy named Wyatt. Cooper shared the news of his son’s birth in an emotional post and now, a year later, he’s celebrating the little one’s first birthday with just as much sentimentality.

“Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year,” Cooper writes in an Instagram post that includes two new photos of his son.

Is this not the cutest baby ever? Except for all of our own babies, of course. Your own is always cutest but Wyatt is a very close second, I think we can all agree.

Cooper gushes, “He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible.” Like, stop it. This is way too adorable.

Cooper has been pretty open about his journey to fatherhood and the sweet moments he now shares with his son. When announcing the baby’s birth, the new dad got very emotional. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he told CNN viewers. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children.”

He has since opened up about co-parenting with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani. The pair still live together and share parenting duties for little Wyatt. He told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year that the arrangement is “weird” but it works for them. “We actually still live in the same house, because we get along really well and…yeah, it’s weird but it works out,” he explained.

Cooper further explained to Howard Stern that having his ex around made sense because he’s like family. “I don’t really have a family,” Cooper said at the time. “So my friends become my family. And this is somebody that I was involved with for 10 years. He’s a great guy.”

Now that Wyatt is getting older, Cooper is showing fans candid moments including the baby boy watching his famous dad on TV as a Jeopardy guest host.

He’s also shared moments with Bravo host and dear friend Andy Cohen and Cohen’s toddler son, Ben. Cohen even “shared” his nanny when Wyatt was born and something about these two being dad buddies just warms my heart.

Hopefully Cooper keeps the cute Wyatt updates coming because I will never complain about seeing more of that adorable face — or of Cooper loving life as an equally adorable dad.