Andy Cohen Opens Up About Quarantining Away From His Son During 2nd Bout Of COVID

Adrian Edwards/Getty

Andy Cohen recently suffered a breakthrough COVID infection, and opened up about having to quarantine away from his son for a second time

Back in March of 2020, Andy Cohen was one of the first celebrities to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He shared about his experience on social media and in interviews, especially how hard it was to have to isolate away from his son, Ben, who was just one year old at the time. After his recovery, he posted the sweetest photo on Instagram showing his reunion with Ben, writing in the caption, “I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet.”

Sadly, Cohen recently suffered a second bout of COVID, a breakthrough infection after becoming fully vaccinated. On his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, he opened up about the experience, and about having to spend 10 days apart from now-2-year-old Ben — again.

“I quarantined in the house. The first day was really rough and he was really upset and he wanted to hug me so badly,” Cohen told his co-host, Jonah Hill. “Thankfully, what wound up happening was we tried cohabitating and he was not getting the message that he could not come near me and it was serious. It was really upsetting. And he wound up going out to Long Island with his nanny.”

Cohen added, “We quite literally separated. It was not pretty. It was not pretty.”

Any parent can relate to how hard this was for Cohen to go through. In order to keep his son safe, he had to spend 10 days away from him while he recovered from the virus. But spending nearly two weeks apart from your 2-year-old baby is an awful thing to go through — and to do it while you’re also sick, and all you probably want is some baby snuggles? Ugh, our hearts just go out to Andy.

Thankfully, Cohen said he’s recovered and is now feeling fine.

“I’m negative, I feel so much better, and here we are,” he said. “I had gotten a booster that Thursday, and so then I thought I was sick from the booster — that I was having a reaction to the booster. And then two days later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.’ And I got pretty sick. But I’m all better now.”

It’s a good thing, because we’re sure Ben is happy to be back at home with his dad.