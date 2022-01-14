Anna Marie Tendler Opens Up About ‘Surreal And Shocking’ Divorce From John Mulaney

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Anna Marie Tendler opened up about her divorce, including a much-talked-about aspect: John Mulaney’s previous comments about staying child-free

Anna Marie Tendler has had a tough year. Fans were shocked when she and John Mulaney announced their sudden decision to split, and even more shocked when, just a few months later, Mulaney announced he was expecting a baby with Olivia Munn. Now, Tendler is opening up about the divorce and her new future.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Tendler shared, “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal.”

She continued, “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

Those statements are just so heartbreaking, but not surprising considering the details of her split. When she and Mulaney separated last May, Tendler released a statement saying, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.” She was publicly silent when Mulaney announced his relationship with Munn, and their child on the way.

Now, Tendler is explaining how throwing herself into her artwork has helped her through such a difficult time.

“I feel so lucky that so much of my work is this mundane, detail-oriented handwork,” she said. “I’m working with a needle and thread, and it’s like, if I’m not on it, I’m going to prick myself with a needle and fuck something up. Just have your whole life fall apart and then develop a hand skill!”

Of course, the interviewer asked Tendler about one of the most talked-about aspects of her divorce: Mulaney’s previous comments about not wanting to have children. Tendler admitted she has “always held partnership above having kids,” but said she’s now planning on freezing her eggs.

“There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot,” she added.

Despite all the difficulty, Tendler seems optimistic about the future.

“I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that,” she said.