Olivia Munn Shares Photo Of John Mulaney & Their Newborn Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn is soaking up all that new baby bliss, sharing the sweetest snap of her newborn son, Malcolm Hiệp, with dad John Mulaney

It certainly seems like Olivia Munn is loving life as a brand new mama, and she’s thankfully sharing so many sweet snaps of her newborn son, Malcolm Hiệp, with fans on Instagram. Her latest photo not only features the adorable little one with his dad, John Mulaney, but also an instantly relatable moment that will have parents everywhere chuckling and nodding in agreement. Yep, it’s nearly mid-January, but the couple still has their Christmas tree up.

Munn shared the photo of Mulaney giving their son a smooch on the neck, with the telltale glimmers of a Christmas tree in a window reflection behind them. “The smooshiest smoosh 💋,” she captioned the post, adding: “(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈).”

The couple welcomed baby Malcolm in late November, and in his first weeks earthside, he’s already winning the hearts of fans around the globe, who are loving every glimpse of him shared by his famous parents.

Last month, the pair confirmed Malcolm’s birth with dual social media posts on Christmas Eve — and yeah, he’s a certified cutie. In his introductory post, the comedian wrote, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.” Munn also shared a precious pic of Malcolm in his baby blue cap, writing in her caption, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚”

Then, the actress shared a glimpse into her first New Years celebration as a new mom, posting a picture-perfect shot of herself with Malcolm to officially ring in 2022.

As for her latest pic, plenty of fans took to the comments section to remind Munn that keeping the tree up is totally cool. “Girl, you just had a baby!” wrote one person, adding, “That tree can stay up for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s, and Easter!” A few others noted that they, too, still had their holiday decorations up.

The couple’s pal, comedian Whitney Cummings, wrote, “Aunt Whitney needs to come breast feed her new nephew,” with Munn replying, “Guaranteed your boobs make more milk than mine.” Truly relatable mom content, indeed.

Malcolm is the first baby for both Mulaney and Munn, and it seems he’s already surrounded by love and endless smooches — as he should be. That face is truly too cute for words!